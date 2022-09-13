Credit: ABC

From the sounds of it, it was truly, ahem, sick.

After missing a series of out-of-town fan events over the weekend due to illness, General Hospital leading man Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) took to Instagram to reassure his followers that he hadn’t contracted COVID. Nope, “apparently, they’re still making the common cold,” he said, “which is wild ’cause I haven’t heard of anyone getting the common cold for a while.

“It wasn’t a big deal at all,” he added. “At the worst, I was just very leaky. My eyes… I was just watery.”

Necessity being the mother of invention and all, Coloma made lemonade out of lemons. Or… style out of sniffles? “I ended up making these toilet paper rolls and inserting them into my nostrils,” he explained with a fantastically straight face. “I wish you guys could’ve seen it. It was like I had a ghost mustache ’cause there were these white sheets hanging out of my nose.

“Or like walrus fangs,” he continued. “It was so awesome. I felt like just magical.”

We’ve tried to illustrate the look above. But obviously, our effort falls short. How could it not? Even Coloma was surprised at how successfully he pulled off the toilet-paper-up-the-nose look. He was like, “He’s pulling that off. Somehow he’s really working it,” he joked.

Thankfully, the actor is well on his way to being back in perfect health. “I feel a lot better today,” he said. “Like 98 percent.” And though he was sure that his cold would turn out to be no big whoop, he hadn’t want to risk getting anyone else sick. Also, showing up at a meet-and-greet leaky… “It’s not a good look.”

We really do kinda wish we'd seen it now, though.