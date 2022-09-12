Credit: ABC screenshot

Trouble is about to strike again.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 12 – 16, Elizabeth has a plan. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

After experiencing another blackout at the Quartermaine picnic and being unable to account for missing time, Elizabeth finally opened up to Finn. She realized she has to face her past and a confusing memory she can’t fully recall or account for. This week, Finn asks the nurse how she plans on getting to the bottom of things, to which she responds, “I know what I have to do.”

Ava is another woman who knows what she has to do, and that’s to keep herself safe. From her hospital bed, she asks Nikolas if he’s the one who tried to kill her.

TJ asks Curtis if he knows something he doesn’t. Given the subject of him and Jordan never receiving their final divorce papers, perhaps Curtis has realized they are still married.

Jordan worries to Sonny that this could just be the beginning. Does she fear Ava’s attack could indicate the presence of a serial killer in town? Or does this have something to do with Ms. Wu’s plan to move products through Curtis’ club?

As the promo teases trouble strikes again, on her way to her conference, Carly’s plane seems to experience an emergency. It could be just turbulence, or Carly could find herself in a dangerous situation.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook