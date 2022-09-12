Credit: ABC

The ABC soap alum’s words tell a story about the love he feels for his special girl.

Over the weekend General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly celebrated her 52nd birthday and on Sunday her real-life boyfriend and former castmate Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) sent her a beautiful message to express just how much he loves her.

“Another magical year around the sun my darling and you’re still shining so bright,” Ramsey shared, along with a photo of his beauty holding their pup Kimba. “May the gift of life and love continue to bless you with the laughter and strength and drive that define you and inspire others! Thank you for sharing your warmth with the world.”

Wright jumped into the comments to send her man a message as well and stated, “Love you, Baby!” as her fans and friends took time to deliver their wishes as well.

Though things are up in the air for her Port Charles character in the romance department, it appears that Wright and Ramsey have been busy these days setting off on more adventures together. Just last week we shared how they were spotted at the US Open and how she was “home and happy and clearly on east coast time” while on the lake with her “shaggy girl.”

We hope Wright had a wonderful birthday and we look forward to seeing more sweet moments spent between these two.

Speaking of sweet moments, you'll find many more surrounding the real-life couple