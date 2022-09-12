Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Sometimes it’s as important to get into one’s own head as to get out of it.

General Hospital has thrust Michael into what can only be called the best of times and the worst of times. On one hand, he’s elated to be expecting with true Willow. On the other, unbeknownst to him, she is delaying cancer treatment to ensure that she doesn’t lose baby. On top of that, he’s so ticked at Dad that he left mom Carly for Nina that he’s planted a mole in Sonny’s criminal empire.

It is, in short, a lot. So we hope — we doubt, but we hope — that Michael is keeping a space in his schedule to listen to the wise words of his portrayer, Chad Duell. On September 11, the Emmy winner shared to Instagram a pensive photo of himself (see it here) advised his followers to “make time to daydream.”

Of course, many of Duell’s friends being incorrigible jokers, they had to have a bit of fun with the post. Josh Swickard (Chase), for instance, read the thought bubble above Duell’s head in the picture thusly: “It’s been way too long since I’ve ridden on the back of Josh’s motorcycle.”

“Miss the warmth,” Duell playfully replied.

Bold & Beautiful leading man Matthew Atkinson (Thomas) suggested that the image captured Duell’s expression “when Matt eats all your peanut butter pretzel bites.

“Get more, though,” Atkinson added. “They hit the spot!”

Finally, on-screen dad Maurice Benard “scolded” Duell for releasing the dreamy shot. “He was supposed to save this picture for State of Mind,” Sonny’s portrayer said.

