On His Wedding Anniversary, General Hospital’s James Patrick Stuart Reflects Upon a Magically Romantic Day — and the Coincidence That Was Such a Wonderful Omen
On September 9, 2000, the actor made fiancée Jocelyn his wife. Coincidentally, she made her fiancé her husband!
As the week came to an end, James Patrick Stuart thought back to a beautiful beginning, that of his marriage to wife Jocelyn. On September 9, he Instagrammed that “22 years ago today, [we] were married in the tiny Northern California coastal town of Mendocino. Seventy of our dearest friends and family were there.”
As you can see in the below photo that the General Hospital star shared, the day was nothing less than perfect.
View this post on Instagram
Adding to the magic of the occasion was the fact that it was special for someone besides the bride and groom. “Synchronistically, it turned out to be our priest’s wedding anniversary,” Stuart recalled.
More: All My Children reunion is happening!
All in all, the nuptials couldn’t have been any more perfect. And Valentin’s portrayer remains utterly grateful that the stars aligned to bring the love of his life into his life. “It was all such a dream,” he said. “I remain blessed beyond measure to have found this woman, and I thank my lucky stars.”
View this post on Instagram
Stuart, who’s appeared on everything from Seinfeld to Supernatural, has gone on to have two kids, both boys, with his better half.
Celebrate more real-life romances with the below photo gallery, a collection of sweet shots of the cast of General Hospital and their off-screen significant others.