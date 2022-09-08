Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Things must be good if the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress “can barely breathe.”

Those who follow General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) on social media know that she is a big tennis fan and last week she posted a photo with longtime boyfriend and former castmate Wes Ramsey (ex-Peter) from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City.

“We had the best day at the US Open,” Wright shared then thanked The United States Tennis Association (USTA), which helps to promote and develop the growth of tennis on every level in the country.

Before that, a fan spotted Wright and Ramsey as the camera panned into the crowd while watching a match from home and stated, “I see you Laura Wright,” to which the actress replied, “The best!”

Then on Sunday she let everyone know that she was “home and happy and clearly on east coast [where she was born] time.”

Home and happy and clearly on east coast time :)) Happy Sunday- grateful for this day ❤️ — Laura Wright (@lldubs) September 4, 2022

During one of her excursions, Wright sent some “big love” to her fans while “spending time in nature.”

Spending time in nature— Sending big love pic.twitter.com/PcK8dyHPuk — Laura Wright (@lldubs) September 6, 2022

And even posted a couple of photos of her and her “shaggy girl,” Kimba, enjoying a boat ride on the lake.

However, it was last night that had kept Wright on her toes because while watching the US Open she could “barely breathe!”

Watching the @usopen and I can barely breathe!!!! — Laura Wright (@lldubs) September 8, 2022

She must have been on the edge of her seat when she tweeted, “OMG, OMG, OMG.”

Omg omg omg @usopen — Laura Wright (@lldubs) September 8, 2022

If you’re a sports fan, you understand exactly where Wright was coming from!

