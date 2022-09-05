Credit: ABC

Were he here to send a message, she suspects she knows what it would be.

Almost three months after the tragic death of her son with former husband Jack Wagner, Kristina Wagner took to Instagram over the weekend with a lovely recollection of Harrison, who passed away at just 27 years old.

“A couple of Mother’s Days back, I drove up to Harrison’s place, and he greeted me [with] ‘Thank you, Mom,’” she captioned a photo of her boy bestowing upon her two beautiful bouquets. (See it here.) “I’m sure if he could show his face right now, he would join me in thanking you all for your love, condolences and flowers.

“And I’m pretty sure he would say, ‘Thank you for taking care of my Momma,’” she added. “I carry Harrison in my heart forever and the joy he radiated to others. He was a unique man indeed.”

Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

In the wake of his death, his parents, who met when they were cast by General Hospital as sweethearts Felicia and Frisco, set up the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund with the New Life House Recovery Community. New Life was established back in 1985 to help young men in recovery by assisting in “identifying and modifying self-sabotaging behavior.”

On the foundation’s site, the Wagners wrote, “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction, and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

