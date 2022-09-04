Credit: ABC

“Talk is cheap,” the actor noted. “In the end, acting will prevail.”

The life of a mobster can be tough, especially as you start racking up the enemies. But that’s nothing compared to the life of a soap mobster! General Hospital‘s Sonny has ticked off his share of people over his 29 years in Port Charles — and we aren’t just talking about locals!

More: Nelle is coming back!

Viewers rarely shy away from sharing their displeasure, and that’s only intensified three-fold since Sonny split with Carly to romance Nina. Or was it Carly who split with Sonny? Nina who seduced him away? Michael certainly hasn’t shied away from getting involved… OK, let’s face it, the fans have been choosing sides and sounding off about pretty much everyone in this Corinthos mess!

But when General Hospital boss Frank Valentini tweeted a photo of a ticked-off looking Sonny, writing that the mob boss “doesn’t look happy. That’s never good,” it got a bit of a reaction from the viewers! And a lot of it veered right into the negative!

That was about when JASInReaLife stepped in to call out the folks “Sonny was never some diabolical monster,” she wrote, adding that sometimes it’s good to see different parts of him. You know, like the parts that prefer Nina right now over Carly.

“We’re all complex,” she added. “He tried to mend things with Carly, but he couldn’t deny his heart with Nina. Once he’s back with Carly, guaranteed people will still complain.”

We’re pretty sure complaining is one of the laws of the internet, so that’s probably a good bet, no matter what happens! Maurice Benard, though, is never afraid to wade into the mess, and this time was no exception.

“Wait ’til you see what’s coming up in the next month,” he wrote. “The acting that’s been going on — Chad Duell is unreal. You can’t make everybody happy. I learned that a long time ago.”

Wait till you see what’s coming up in the next month the acting that’s been going on @duelly87 is unreal. You can’t make everybody happy I learned that along time ago. Talk is cheap, in the end acting will prevail — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) August 25, 2022

Well, if there’s one thing we’ve gotten out of the Carly/Sonny/Nina saga, it’s certainly been top-notch acting! So for Benard to promise things are going to ramp up next month is news we should all be able to get behind.

Between Willow’s illness, Carly’s explosive secret and Michael’s vendetta against Sonny, we have no doubt Duell, Benard and the whole extended Corinthos clan have plenty to sink their acting chops into in the next month.

More: Nicholas Alexander Chavez shares his travels

Love or hate how the family’s been split lately, there’s no denying that everyone involved has been working their hardest to keep us all entertained!

Catch up with all of Michael’s struggles in our photo gallery of the Corinthos/Quartermaine heir’s life.