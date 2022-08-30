Take a Peek at the Lovely New Look General Hospital’s Tabyana Ali Is Rocking Ahead of Its Debut On the Show
We’ll get “straight” to the point.
When you’re as beautiful as Tabyana Ali, there’s pretty much nothing you could do that would make you look anything less than picture-perfect. But the remix of her hairstyle that she recently teased on Instagram — and that she’ll be sporting on General Hospital on August 31 — is definitely a cut above.
As you can see, gone, at least for the moment, are Trina’s trademark braids. In their place are smooth, straightened locks that surround the actress’ face like a frame around a particularly lovely portrait.
Though Ali’s looking radiant, poor Trina’s life has already taken a dark turn, only days after she finally was acquitted of Esme’s crime. Mentor Ava, the teen learns in the General Hospital preview below, has been attacked by Captain Hook.
OK, probably not the Captain Hook. But a hook was involved. And we have a sneaking suspicion we know who was responsible — and it wasn’t Spencer, who has been looking like a prime suspect since on the night in question, he dove so deeply into the bottle, he can’t remember quite what happened. (Read our theory here.)
