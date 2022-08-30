Credit: ABC

When it comes to babies, they can do no wrong — and, at the same time, make everything right.

General Hospital alum Briana Nicole Henry (ex-Jordan) is living her best life being a mom to her and husband Kris Bowers’ daughter Coda. The former ABC soap actress posted a few adorable — to say the least — photos of their little girl to mark her six-month milestone.

“Six months of my heart existing outside of my body,” Henry shared. “Life with you is more beautiful, chaotic, messy, terrifying and full of purpose.”

The first photo featured Coda with her mama, followed by another with her proud papa, as well as one of her going solo while holding — and taking a little nibble of — a plaque to mark the big six months.

“You make everything just more,” Henry continued then expressed, “We love you little [Coda].”

Some of her daytime friends came out to express their thoughts as well. Henry’s former castmate Finola Hughes (Anna) stated, “That face! The eyebrows! Oh my goodness,” while Katelyn MacMullen (Willow) gushed, “OMG,” and Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden) said, “So, so, so beautiful.” Cassandra James (Terry) echoed the sentiment, “So beautiful.” Even Brytni Sarpy, who used to play Valerie and now appears on The Young and the Restless as Elena, shouted, “That face!” And Kathleen Gati said it best, “That is one beautiful child.”

Henry has such a sweet family and we’re happy she shared a little bit of them with us all!

