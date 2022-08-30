Credit: ABC

Hey, we can’t be right all the time.

Few things can divide soap fans quite like a good infidelity story. And one that involves a hated villain like General Hospital’s Esme? Hold some purses because we’re gonna get an earful.

But the fans aren’t the only ones with strong opinions about their favorite characters and their least favorite actions. The actors are, of course, professionals, so they don’t always say it, but trust us, they have their own feelings!

Marcus Coloma, for instance, admitted on the recent General Hospital Facebook Live Q&A that he was not all in on Nikolas sleeping with his son’s trouble-making girlfriend. Fortunately, he had no say in the matter.

“This is a perfect example of why I’m happy I don’t put my input into the story,” Coloma confessed, “because if I would’ve, I would’ve said that there’s no way Nikolas would ever sleep with Esme.”

After it happening, though, “it’s created so many interesting storylines and branches.” Plus, he added, Avery Pohl is just such an amazing actress to work with. “She’s incredible. I’ve really enjoyed Esme.”

Credit: ABC screenshot

And hey, we’re sure Ava really Esme too! Enjoyed pushing her off that parapet, that is. (Coloma cracked that whenever that particular Wyndemere is featured “in a scene, there’s a 50/50 shot someone’s going over it.”)

“I’ve enjoyed that whole incredible mess that he’s created,” the actor noted of Nikolas’ indiscretion, “because now you get to push yourself in places you’d never go in real life. And explore feelings that I’d never really feel in real life.”

And from Nikolas’ break from Ava to Spencer reeling over his dad’s betrayal, Coloma is being pushed further and further into a mess. And as bad as Esme’s death could have been, if Ava’s hook attack had anything to do with Nikolas’ infidelity, things could still be getting far worse for him.

So here’s to being delightfully wrong about Nikolas and Esme! Well, from a storyline perspective. From his character’s point of view, that was still one boneheaded move!

