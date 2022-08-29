Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

It was a relaxing day for dad and a ‘barking’ good time for his daughters.

It’s always nice when you can take a moment — or two — to relax on the weekends and even better when you can do it while your kids are having fun too. General Hospital’s Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) did just that and posted a few photos to prove it.

The ABC soap star and his family attended a special event on Sunday, August 28, at Modern Times in Anaheim, California for the OC Pom Rescue’s Goodbye Summer Bash, where they were all able to meet some of the available Pomeranians that are up for adoption and where Zamprogna was able to enjoy a cold adult beverage at the same time.

“Puppies and beers,” he shared, along with several photos from the afternoon of fun that featured his wife Linda and their daughters meeting the pups while dad sat back and relaxed.

While it’s not clear if they ended up taking home a pup — or two — those who follow Zamprogna on Instagram have seen other sweet photos of the actor during outings with his kids… like the one of him and his “li’l” Americans,” Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline, celebrating the Fourth of July.

It’s clear that the Zamprogna gang has a blast together and as for his onscreen Port Charles character and his family… Fans are likely to see more of Dante and Sam with their little ones now that they’ve reached a crossroad in their relationship and finally made the decision to move in together.

