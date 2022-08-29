Shocking Backstage Twist Finds Evan Hofer Unexpectedly ‘Recast’
The plot thickens.
Leave it to a couple of General Hospital stars to leave fans with a Friday cliffhanger. You’ll recall that on August 24, Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) approached Maurice Benard (Sonny) in his dressing room to discern the intensity of the Emmy winner’s bromance with Evan Hofer (Dex) and inquire about the newcomer’s participation in a viral-video shoot. Not that Coloma would be bothered by such a turn of events, mind you. “I’m not gonna get mad,” he insisted.
It turned out that Coloma was instead going to get even. As we saw in the video that he shared on August 26, he recruited a pal (colleague?) who looked kinda-sorta like Hofer — at least with a mask covering his beard — to “play” the actor and tell Benard that he didn’t want to do any social media. Hofer would’ve explained that to the General Hospital vet sooner, Coloma said, but… well… “I think honestly he’s a little bit intimidated by you.”
Benard was skeptical. Having worked in daytime for decades, he’s pretty good at knowing when someone isn’t quite who they seem. But it appeared that Coloma had gotten away with his sly “recast” of Hofer. For now, anyway. Speaking of Hofer, where was he while all of this was going on? Watch till the end of the video below to find out. (Trust us — worth it.)
If this story reads kinda “OMG, I can’t believe they’d act that way toward one another!” keep in mind that it’s entirely for laughs. For some time now, Benard and Coloma have been entertaining their followers by playing out a hilariously straight-faced backstage soap within the soap. Lately, Hofer has been roped into the shenanigans as a “rival” for Benard’s friendship. The whole thing is, in short, a hoot.
Review who’s really who on General Hospital in the below photo gallery. Also, did anybody ever let Hofer out of the supply closet?