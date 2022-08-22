Credit: ABC screenshot

This could turn out to be a killer event.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of August 22 – 26, someone targets the Quartermaines. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Last week Olivia was busy planning the first annual Quartermaine picnic to benefit the children’s wing at General Hospital. Well, the planning stages are over, and the picnic is in full swing.

Carly teases Drew to show her what he’s got, as he’s manning the grill, and he tells her to prepare to be amazed. Carly and Drew have been dancing around their attraction to one another for weeks now, and the announcer teases that love is beginning to spread its wings. Will this be the week Drew and Carly move beyond friendship?

The same could be asked of BLQ and Chase, who stare into one another’s eyes. They’ve spent months trying to fool others, but have only been fooling themselves.

Love is also in full swing for Portia and Curtis, and even Finn and Liz share a kiss. Of course, she has no idea he’s gone behind her back and reached out to her mother, Carolyn.

As the picnic continues, Olivia tells Willow, Michael and Wiley to get on down there and have fun. However, danger looms in the shadows. Someone ignites the grill at night outside of the Quartermaine boathouse. Is it perhaps the same someone shown taking a leather glove, grabbing a large fishing hook, and swinging it like some crazed killer out of I Know What You Did Last Summer?

