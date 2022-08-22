General Hospital Preview: Love Is In Abundance at the Quartermaine Picnic — but Danger Lurks In the Shadows
This could turn out to be a killer event.
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of August 22 – 26, someone targets the Quartermaines. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Last week Olivia was busy planning the first annual Quartermaine picnic to benefit the children’s wing at General Hospital. Well, the planning stages are over, and the picnic is in full swing.
Carly teases Drew to show her what he’s got, as he’s manning the grill, and he tells her to prepare to be amazed. Carly and Drew have been dancing around their attraction to one another for weeks now, and the announcer teases that love is beginning to spread its wings. Will this be the week Drew and Carly move beyond friendship?
The same could be asked of BLQ and Chase, who stare into one another’s eyes. They’ve spent months trying to fool others, but have only been fooling themselves.
Love is also in full swing for Portia and Curtis, and even Finn and Liz share a kiss. Of course, she has no idea he’s gone behind her back and reached out to her mother, Carolyn.
As the picnic continues, Olivia tells Willow, Michael and Wiley to get on down there and have fun. However, danger looms in the shadows. Someone ignites the grill at night outside of the Quartermaine boathouse. Is it perhaps the same someone shown taking a leather glove, grabbing a large fishing hook, and swinging it like some crazed killer out of I Know What You Did Last Summer?
Read our General Hospital spoilers to learn what Victor warns Ava about.
Don’t miss our gallery of soaps’ all-time cutest kids below.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook
<p>He’s a Leo, course — get it? And that’s a mighty impressive mane on Easton Rocket Sweda, who like his character is on the spectrum. He couldn’t speak until he was 4, but <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/wp-admin/_wp_link_placeholder" target="_blank">“now look at me,”</a> he cheers.</p>
<p>Though the paternity of<em> Bold & Beautiful</em> moppet Bridget was at first in question, there could be no doubt that Brooke was the mom of her Mini-Mi, played in the ’90s by Landry Albright.</p>
<p>Casting doesn’t get much more perfect than this: Back in 2008, <em>Days of Our Lives</em> had playing Hope’s daughter Ciara little Lauren Boles, a pint-sized replica of her lovely on-screen mom, Kristian Alfonso.</p>
<p>Leave it to Liam on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> to doze off and miss the adorableness being radiated from daughter Kelly, played here by (we <em>think</em>) Avalon and Colette Carlish.</p>
<p>As handsome a fella as <em>General Hospital</em> star Chad Duell is, no one can say that Michael didn’t grow up just fine, thank you. But we’ll always fondly remember the years that he was played by impish redhead Dylan Cash.</p>
<p>From the moment that Kellen Enriquez made his <em>Young & Restless</em> debut as Harrison, the little boy made a big impression. The hair alone… OMG!</p>
<p>By now, <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Theo has become one of the show’s heartthrobs. But in 2006, when Abe and Lexie’s son was played by Kavi Faquir, his sweet presence was guaranteed to make hearts swell.</p>
<p>Playing the son of <em>General Hospital</em> mobster Jason, Porter Fasullo (Danny) has often gotten to wear so serious an expression. Grave matters are kinda the norm when Pop’s in “the family business.”</p>
<p>Finnegan George looks as sweet as can be in this picture from 2018. But the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> actor also nicely plays the mischievous side of Will that he gets from incorrigible dad Bill.</p>
<p>We’d say they grow up so fast, but actually, this pic of <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) with on-screen mom Sharon Case (Sharon) was taken more than 20 years (!) ago, when the junior achiever was still playing Cassie.</p>
<p><em>Young & Restless</em> must have known when it tapped Holden and Ryan Hare to play Billy and Victoria’s (and Chelsea’s) son Johnny that the kid could get anything he wanted, from an ice cream cone to a pony.</p>
<p>Before <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> aged Rick into a hormonal teen carrying on with his nanny Amber, Steven Hartman was the fresh-faced youngster who laid the groundwork for the shenanigans to come.</p>
<p>When Bryant Jones — pint-sized Nate on<em> The Young and the Restless</em> in 2002 — hit the Technical Emmys that year, he did so in a super-snazzy suit that smartly left him a little room to keep growing into it.</p>
<p>She’s off now to follow her Hollywood dreams, but in 2015, Alyvia Alyn Lind was only a few years into her decade-long run as Faith, the ultimately troubled daughter of <em>perpetually</em> troubled supercouple Nick and Sharon.</p>
<p>We can only imagine how hard it was for <em>General Hospital </em>pot-stirrer Hayden to leave behind Violet with dad Finn. We can’t even bear to look away from this heart-melting snap of Jophielle Love and Michael Easton.</p>
<p>Good to know: Cameras <em>can</em> somehow withstand the cuteness overload involved in getting in a single shot both <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Judah Mackey (Connor) and Alex Wilson (Christian).</p>
<p>Arguably the cutest kid ever on soaps, <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner Kimberly McCullough grew up before our eyes as Robin, the daughter of super-spies Anna and Robert.</p>
<p>Eh, never mind. When a toddler’s as precious as Erik and Theodore Olson, the twins who play baby Wiley on <em>General Hospital</em>, there’s no such thing as a bad picture.</p>
<p>Nope, it looks like no fun whatsoever was had on the <em>Young & Restless</em> set on the day in 2013 that tea for two was served to Sophie Pollono (ex-Delia) and then-on-screen dad Billy Miller (ex-Billy).</p>
<p>Munchkins don’t come any more angelic than McKenna Roberts and Aidan Clark, whom<em> The Young and the Restless</em> had playing Lily and Cane’s twins in 2013.</p>
<p>Who needs a driver’s license? <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> scene stealer Henry Joseph Samiri (Douglas) can always get a “lift” from on-screen dad Matthew Atkinson (Thomas).</p>
<p>Even without the blinged-out costume, <em>General Hospital</em> princess Brooklyn Rae Silzer never fails to sparkle as the granddaughter of Port Charles’ queen of kicking butt, the one and only Anna Devane.</p>
<p>Back in 2004, before <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> decided that Steffy and Phoebe were no longer identical twins (<em>and</em> killed off Phoebe), Kylie and Keaton Tyndell were always ready to make viewers see double.</p>
<p>At the center of one of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ most well-blended families in 2017 was card-carrying cutie patootie Harper Udell as Arianna. Or was it Harper’s sister, Sydnee? So good at sharing are the sibs that they split the role between them.</p>
<p>Rising star Hudson West holds his own on<em> General Hospital</em> opposite even heavyweights like Roger Howarth, who when this pic was snapped in 2016 was playing Jake’s future stepdad, Franco.</p>
<p>Even with the help of <em>Ryan’s Hope</em> family Ilene Kristen (Delia), Michael Hawkins (Frank) and Bernard Barrow (Johnny), Jadrien Steele, aka Little John, was going to have a tough time building a sand castle in Central Park.</p>
<p>Port Charles could use a double shot of cuteness — and it’s had one since 2014, when twins Ava and Grace Scarola joined <em>General Hospital</em> as Sonny and Ava’s daughter, Avery.</p>
<p>When <em>Days of Our Lives</em> stopped using blankets to play Lani and Eli’s twins in 2021, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/comings-and-goings/616632/days-of-our-lives-first-look-lani-eli-son-carver-real-life-twins/" target="_blank">Arya and Wynter Wells</a> stepped (toddled?) into Sal Stowers and Lamon Archey’s arms to take over the role of Jules’ twin brother, Carver.</p>
<p>And only a few years after she was, Kristen Alderson was cast as Todd and Blair’s impetuous daughter on <em>One Life to Live</em>. She stayed with the soap so long that she went from little girl to leading lady, one who made such an impression that when ABC yanked the beloved drama, she was crossed over to <em>General Hospital.</em></p>
