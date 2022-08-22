Watch General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms and Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash Take Daughter Harper Back-to-School Shopping: ‘When She Walked Up With a Taco Piñata, I Nearly Lost It’
The lettuce spinner, dog toys and various other items weren’t on their list.
It’s that time of year again, time to get the kids ready for school, which includes new clothes and classroom supplies. Over the weekend, co-parents General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie) and Days of Our Lives’ Brandon Barash (Stefan), along with his fiancée Isabella, took their daughter Harper back-to-school shopping… “Um…sort of,” Storms stated.
The actress posted a video of their trip to Target after spending “the last week and a half under the weather,” though she noted it wasn’t due to Covid. With Storms finally starting to feel like herself again, and after waiting “until the last minute,” she documented their successful trip to the store.
“It seemed like everything made it into our cart along with Harper’s new crayons,” she shared.
The video started off with Harper begging her dad, “Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please,” until Barash replied. “No.”
While Storms pushed a cart filled to the top, the camera panned on Barash and Isabella standing in a household aisle, to which Storms explained, “Every time Isabella told Brandon that they needed something for their house — example: a lettuce spinner — I agreed with her. Because that’s how we roll.” Barash gave another “no” to Isabella then Harper stopped to squeeze some dog toys until something else caught her eye…
“It’s clear Harper loves this store,” Storm observed. “When she walked up with a taco piñata I nearly lost it.”
But again, Barash told his daughter, “No.”
Talk about having some fun — and it looked as though Harper and Isabella had the best time out of everyone!
