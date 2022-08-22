‘I Have Spoken to General Hospital,’ Says Rena Sofer as She Exits Bold & Beautiful: Will Lois Return to Port Charles?
Ned could once again find himself with one woman too many!
As distraught as many soap fans were to learn that Rena Sofer was leaving The Bold and the Beautiful after having played Quinn for nearly a decade, there just might be an upside to the news. Because with echoes of that old saying about windows opening just as doors close, many wonder if perhaps Sofer might return to her old stomping grounds at General Hospital!
For those who may not be aware, Sofer first caught the eye of soap fans when she joined the General Hospital cast as Lois Cerullo back in 1993. Before long, the music manager with nails to die for had fallen hard for Eddie Maine, a leather-clad rocker who was, in reality, businessman Ned Ashton.
Eventually, “Eddie” would wind up marrying both Lois and Katherine Bell, leading to one of General Hospital‘s most famous moments. In the 1994 scene, which you can watch below, Lois pops out of a ginormous birthday cake to declare, “Happy birthday, Mrs. Ned Ashton, from me, the other Mrs. Ned Ashton!”
After announcing plans to leave Bold & Beautiful, Sofer was asked by Soap Opera Digest if perhaps she might return to the role for which she won an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy in 1995. “Lois to this day is still one of my favorite characters that I have ever helped created and play,” she admitted.
And might she consider a return to Port Charles? “I’ve spoken to General Hospital in the past about stepping back into Lois’ nails,” Sofer confirmed, adding that “the situation has never worked out. All the stars would have to be aligned for me to step back into that role — but if they did, it would be a very exciting road in my journey moving forward.”
Reading between the lines and doing a little bit of translating, it sure sounds to us as if Sofer is saying that the ball is in General Hospital‘s court.
Storyline-wise, the timing is certainly right for Lois to return. After all, daughter Brook Lynn and her beau Chase are diving into the music industry her mom knows so well. (Heck, if we want to talk dream scenarios, perhaps Lois could convince her old L&B Records partner, Vanessa Marcil’s Brenda, that they should revive their former business!) And although Katherine died long ago (more than once, like most locals), something tells us Ned’s current wife, Olivia, wouldn’t particularly love having fellow Bensonhurst native Lois hanging around!
