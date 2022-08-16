Credit: Howard Wise/JPI

The daytime favorite was recently spotted out and about before filming scenes for a new project.

It has been a long time since we’ve seen Hayden Barnes in Port Charles and General Hospital fans of Rebecca Budig want to know when their fave will be returning to the ABC soap. While we’d love to have that information to share, we don’t, as there’s been no word on whether or not if or when the actress will be coming back. However, we do have some exciting news… Budig will be back on our screens but in a new holiday movie!

On Monday, August 15, The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots posted a photo that featured the cast of her upcoming new movie Fit for Christmas and wouldn’t you know, Budig was spotted in it as well!

“Dream team right here!” she shouted. “I’m the luckiest! After two years, we start filming tomorrow,” to which Budig replied, “Can’t wait.”

Among the actors included in the pic with Kloots and Budig, which was taken in Vancouver, Canada, was Hallmark leading man Paul Greene but this movie won’t be seen during the network’s Countdown to Christmas event. Our sister site Variety reported that Fit for Christmas will be included in CBS’ 2022 holiday line-up.

Though it isn’t clear who Budig will play, the story will surround Kloots’ character of the same name, Amanda, who is a fitness instructor at a community center in the Christmas-obsessed small town of Mistletoe, Montana. Little does she know, the man she starts to fall for is secretly planning to buy the center and turn it into a resort.

We’ll be sure to return with more details and the December airdate when it’s released.

Until then, join us as we look back at some of the daytime stars who made it in movies and primetime then returned to soaps