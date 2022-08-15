General Hospital Preview: The Jury Is Back With a Verdict in Trina’s Case — and Jordan Arrives to Search Wyndemere

Read our General Hospital spoilers to learn what happens that could turn Elizabeth’s world even more upside down.

Finally, the jury reaches a verdict in Trina’s trial, and Spencer looks aghast. Will she be found innocent, or guilty?

In her old office at the Metro Court, Carly tells Nina that she deserves everything she’s getting. Has Carly finally found a way to stick it to her nemesis?

Portia looms over Oz, hoping he will wake up and be able to exonerate Trina, but she also knows the drug could kill him and end her career. Willow continues to worry about her condition alone, while something shocks Ava, and it takes a lot to shock Ava.

The announcer teases that it’s all or nothing, and no one is safe. Dex and Sonny are shown staring at one another, with Dex looking uncertain. Did his attempt to sway the jury in Trina’s case fail?

Jordan shows up with the PCPD on the doorstep of Wyndemere with a warrant in hand and asks Nikolas, “How do you want to do this, the easy way, or the hard way?” Victor listens from the background, but even he may not be able to prevent Jordan from entering.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of August 15 – 19, the jury in Trina’s case comes back with a verdict, and Carly goes on the offense with Nina. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

1 / 26 <p><em>General Hospital</em> icon Genie Francis, known to fans as Laura Vining Webber Baldwin Spencer and now Collins, has been married to Jonathan Frakes since 1988. The couple originally met on the primetime soap opera <em>Bare Essence</em> and later reunited for the epic miniseries <em>North and South. </em>Frakes is best known for his role as William Riker in <em>Star Trek: The Next Generation</em> and several spin-off movies. They share a son Jameson Ivor, born in 1994, and daughter Elizabeth Frances, born in 1997.</p>

2 / 26 <p><em>General Hospital</em> bad boy William deVry (the late Julian Jerome) has been partnered with Rebecca Staab for years. Staab is known for playing Elizabeth Barrington on <em>Port Charles</em> and Daphne Collins in the 1991 reboot of <em>Dark Shadows</em>. Her big break in daytime was on<em> Loving</em> as Cecilia Thompson; she later played Jesse Matthews on <em>Guiding Light</em>. The couple is very dedicated to their pets and animal rights. After deVry was killed off <em>General Hospital, </em>he and Staab relocated to his home country of Canada.</p>

3 / 26 <p>Josh Swickard, who plays Detective Harrison Chase on<em> General Hospital</em>, married Lauren Swickard on December 29, 2019. Lauren is an actress, writer and producer, and both she and her better half starred in Netflix’s <em>Roped</em> and A <em>California Christmas, </em>the latter which was written by Mrs. S. In April 2021, the couple welcomed into the world their firstborn, daughter Savannah Kay.</p>

4 / 26 <p>Married since 2002, Drew’s portrayer and his lovely wife have two children, a son and a daughter. When the couple met, the future Mrs. Mathison was anything but starstruck, the <em>All My Children</em> alum <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CcnTkvpL_Sx/" target="_blank">Instagrammed in 2022</a>. “She had no idea who I was… She only watched <em>General Hospital</em>” — keeping an especially close eye on Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco)!</p>

5 / 26 <p>James Patrick Stuart is the son of the late Chad Stuart, part of the ’60s pop duo Chad and Jeremy. Like his father, he is a talented musician, having released several albums. He originally acted under the name Patrick Stuart but added James to distinguish himself from Patrick Stewart of <em>Star Trek: The Next Generation</em> fame. He’s been married to his wife Jocelyn Jane Stilwell since 2000, and they share two children. Before joining <em>General Hospita</em>l as Valentin Cassadine, daytime viewers would have recognized him from his run as the nefarious Will Cortlandt on <em>All My Children.</em></p>

6 / 26 <p>Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) has been married to Russell Young since 1992. The couple has three children together, Sadie Beatrice, Dylan Joseph and Cash Justice. Young is a British-American artist best known for large silkscreen paintings using imagery drawn from recent history and pop culture. </p>

7 / 26 <p>As the soap vet has gone from playing John McBain to Silas Clay to Hamilton Finn, a welcome constant in his life has been his beautiful missus. The actor and model wed in 2004 and have two children, Lilah and Jack.</p>

8 / 26 <p>Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth Webber) and Michael Saucedo (once upon a time Juan Santiago) never had a romance on <em>General Hospital</em> but did off camera. The couple married in 2001 and have three children together: Ethan Riley, Ella Bailey and Emerson Truett. An actress since a young age, Herbst would never say no to her children getting into showbiz but has said that she isn’t going to push them, either.</p>

9 / 26 <p><em>General Hospital’s</em> Roger Howarth (who’s gone from playing Todd Manning to Franco Baldwin to Austin Gatlin-Holt) has been married to Cari Stahler since 1992. They have two children, Langston and Julian. Stahler had a part in the 1999 film <em>Raw Nerve</em>. Howarth previously played Todd on the daytime drama<em> One Life to Live </em>and starred on <em>Loving </em>and<em> As the World Turns.</em></p>

10 / 26 <p>Poor Kiki Jerome may be resting in peace — damn you, Ryan Chamberlain! — but the Emmy winner who played her is living large. In 2020, the veteran of <em>The Young and the Restless</em> (as Abby Newman) married Irish actor Fergus, who you may recognize from <em>Being Erica</em>, <em>Scandal</em> or <em>Supernatural</em>. A year later, the couple added to their family photos twin girls, “Bubbles” and “Fuzzball.” (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/620164/general-hospital-hayley-erin-twins-name-maude-juno-photos/" target="_blank">See them here.</a>)</p>

11 / 26 <p><em>General Hospital </em>MVP Maura West (Ava Jerome) met her husband Scott DeFreitas on the <em>As the World Turns</em> set, where they played Carly Tenney and Andy Dixon, respectively. They were married in 2000. West is a dedicated mother to five: Joseph, Katherine, Basil and Birdie with DeFreitas, and Benjamin from a previous marriage to Jonathan Knight.</p>

12 / 26 <p><em>General Hospital </em>leading man Jon Lindstrom (Kevin Collins and sometimes Ryan Chamberlain) met and fell in love with his wife, Cady McClain (best known as <em>All My Children</em>‘s Dixie Cooney) during their daily commute to work on<em> As the World Turns, </em>where they played Craig Montgomery and Rosanna Cabot. The couple has been married since 2014.</p>

13 / 26 <p><em>General Hospital</em> fan fave John J. York has been married to Vicki Manners since 1986. They have one daughter, Schyler, and not too long ago became grandparents. Manners and York met when she checked him in to an audition for the 1983 film <em>Chattanooga Choo-Choo</em>. He is, of course, beloved to <em>General Hospital</em> viewers as Mac Scorpio.</p>

14 / 26 <p>Lynn Herring (Lucy Coe on <em>General Hospital </em>and its spin-off, <em>Port Charles</em>) and Wayne Northrop (who played Rex Stanton on <em>Port Charles</em> and both Roman Brady and Alex North on <em>Days of our Lives</em>) met in an acting class in 1980. Herring, legend has it, knew within a week that he was The One. They married in 1981 in an outdoor wedding and own a working cattle ranch with their two children, Hank and Grady.</p>

15 / 26 <p><em>General Hospital’s</em> Kin Shriner, who plays Scott Baldwin, has been involved with actress Trish Ramish since 1994 when they met at her friend’s restaurant. Ramish, also a skilled dancer, is best known for the film <em>A Night at the Roxbury</em>. She’s also appeared on <em>General Hospital</em> as a bartender and a background extra during The Nurses’ Ball.</p>

16 / 26 <p>Kathleen Gati’s start on daytime was playing the recurring role of Taffy Winslow on <em>All My Children</em> from 1988-89. However, she’s also appeared in numerous television shows, films and plays. She’s best known as the scheming Dr. Liesl Obrecht, the role she currently plays on <em>General Hospital.</em> Gati spent five years in Hungary in the early 1990s, which probably helped perfect her Obrecht accent. She’s been married to Michael Browers since 2012.</p>

17 / 26 <p>Wally Kurth originally hit daytime playing Justin Kiriakis on <em>Days of Our Lives</em> and still plays the role. He later was cast as <em>General Hospital </em>playboy Ned Quartermaine, a part he also plays while still working over at NBC. Kurth, a musician and part of the band Kurth & Taylor, has performed on both soap operas. He’s been married to his wife, Deborah Yuhasz, since 2003. They share a son, Brogan George. His previous marriage to Rena Sofer (previously Lois Cerullo on <em>General Hospital</em>, now Quinn Forrester on <em>Bold & Beautiful</em>) added to his family a daughter, Rosabel Rosalind.</p>

18 / 26 <p>Lisa LoCicero got her start in daytime on Loving and its offshoot The City as Jocelyn Roberts. She currently plays Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine on <em>General Hospital. </em>She’s been married to Michael Patrick Jann since 2001, and they share a son Lukas and daughter Verity Marion. Jann is an actor, writer and director best known for appearing on MTV’s sketch comedy <em>The State</em>.</p>

19 / 26 <p>Dominic Zamprogna, who hails from Canada, got an early start in television appearing in the Canadian teen drama series <em>Edgemont. </em>He later appeared in the remake of <em>Battlestar Galactica</em> and finally landed the role of Dante Falconeri on <em>General Hospital.</em> He and his wife Linda Leslie married in November of 2009. They share three daughters: Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline Pauline. </p>

20 / 26 <p>Emme Rylan (poor, comatose Lulu Spencer on <em>General Hospital</em>) has been in a long-term relationship with Don Money since 2007. The couple has three children together, Jackson Robert, Levi Thomas and Dakota. Money has also acted and appeared in the films <em>Truth or Dare</em> and <em>2 Lava 2 Lantula</em>.</p>

21 / 26 <p>Briana Nicole Henry, who played Commissioner Jordan Ashford, is married to musician Kris Bowers. Before joining <em>General Hospital</em>, she played Esmeralda on <em>Young & Restless</em>. Bowers and Henry married in June of 2020 during the middle of the pandemic and thus had a smaller wedding complete with custom face masks to mark the special day. Bowers is known for composing soundtracks to series such as <em>Dear White People</em> and <em>Bridgerton</em>.</p>

22 / 26 <p>Though June 24 is this happy couple’s wedding anniversary, it sounds like they seize every day as a chance to celebrate their love. When they reached four years as marrieds in 2021, Clark Instagrammed Amy Driscoll’s portrayer that he was “so happy to go through life with you by my side!”</p>

23 / 26 <p>Over the years, The Jackal has formed a beautiful pack with his missus! Since tying the knot in the spring of 2010, the New Hampshire native, who’s played Damian Spinelli off and on since 2006, and his better half have welcomed into the world two daughters, Juna and Finola.</p>

24 / 26 <p>The model who stole the heart of the Emmy winner who played Morgan doesn’t just love him. As she Instagrammed on her honey’s 30th birthday in 2021, she loves him “till the wheels come off, baby!”</p>

25 / 26 <p>Laura Wright (aka Carly Corinthos) first met Wes Ramsey (formerly Peter August) when they both worked on <em>Guiding Light</em> playing Cassie Layne and Sam Spencer. It wasn’t until years later when they reconnected at the Daytime Emmys that a romance began. The couple currently lives together but rarely shared scenes on <em>General Hospital</em>. Wright has two children from her former marriage to John Wright, Lauren and John Jr.</p>