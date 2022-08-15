General Hospital Preview: As the Verdict Comes In, Spencer Wants to Confess… His True Feelings to Trina!
Will the L word finally be “love” instead of “lockup”?
The week ahead on General Hospital could change Trina’s life in more ways than one. Not only does the jury reach a verdict in the bogus case against her, but if Spencer comes any close to the brink of confessing his love for her, he’ll tip right over the edge.
C’mon, Out With It Already, Spence!
“Spencer is desperate to unburden himself to Trina,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest. “But she’s already suffered so much as a result of their unspoken feelings. Spencer can’t help thinking that speaking those feelings would only compound her suffering.”
Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda
Spencer has a point. If he had just been honest with Trina as well as himself a long time ago, treacherous Esme could have been removed from the picture before she inflicted half of the damage that she did. Instead, since Spencer insisted on playing games, Esme had free reign to spin a web in which to this day poor Trina’s been entangled.
Credit: ABC
A Painful Truth
If Spencer does admit what he’s long felt for Trina, Rory could find himself the odd man out — even though he’s been nothing but devoted. As it is, Trina is rethinking her opinion of Spencer. His “gambit on her behalf has Trina reevaluating his motives and his character,” say the scribes. “She has questions. And one way or another, she’ll get answers.”
