Romeo and Juliet have nothing on their love.

In the 29 years since Sonny’s been on General Hospital, the mob boss has been through countless relationships and a whole slew of marriages. He and Carly may be endgame, but if they are, they’ve certainly got plenty of problems to work through before they reach it! For Maurice Benard, though, his endgame has always been clear: his wife, Paula.

And this year, for the couple’s 32nd wedding anniversary, the actor made clear that he really does want this love to last until the very end.

“There are no words to describe my relationship with Paula,” he wrote on Instagram, along with a pic decades back of the smiling couple, “except to say I always tell Paula when the day comes I wanna pass away first ’cause I never wanna live without her.”

A couple years back, Benard celebrated their 30th anniversary with a touching video tribute to his wife, telling her, “It’s been an incredible 30 years. I don’t know what I would’ve done without you, honestly.”

Paula, though, stepped in to point out that they were together five years before they ever got married, which means they’d been together for 35 years.

“Where have you been all of my life?” Benard asked her.

“Right here,” she replied with a hug.

With those extra pre-marriage years tacked on, the sweet couple is now up to 37 years together. The two have been a couple for most of their lives, so we can only imagine how painfully difficult the thought of ever being apart has become. Each year, it seems, their bond only grows stronger.

The thought of Carly and Sonny ultimately being each other’s forever person is cute and all, but their tumultuous romance can never hold a candle to the real-life relationship of Benard and Paula. We have no doubt that not even death will be able to dampen this love.

