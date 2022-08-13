Credit: ABC

If you blinked, you may have missed it — then again, you were supposed to.

Many fans had been getting totally irritated with Esme and her reign of terror on Trina and others in Port Charles and on Monday, August 1, viewers watched as she went over the parapet at Wyndemere following a major face-off with Ava.

General Hospital vet Maura West recently sent her colleague and stunt double, “the fabulous Cassandra McCormick,” a big shoutout for having her back and “taking a couple good hits from Esme for Ava!”

McCormick commented under the behind-the-scenes photo that West shared of the two of them wearing the same outfit on the General Hospital set and replied, “Thanks so much, Maura West. It was a pleasure for sure!”

And though there is no word on what happened to Esme — and whether she is dead or alive — her portrayer Avery Pohl was front and center and replied as well, “I love this picture.”

Did you notice that the ABC soap had a stunt double in place during the scene? One of West’s followers, taradeleon7, said, “I couldn’t even tell y’all had stunt doubles. Great job!”

Let’s take another look… The scene started with Esme and Ava struggling over the envelope that escalated outside and ultimately ended with Esme falling over the parapet just as Nikolas appeared to witness the horrified look on Ava’s face.

The editing department did a great job of using McCormick in the fight scene and this isn’t the first time she’s filled in on the soap. Back in 2011, she was the stunt double for Brianna Brown’s Lisa Niles and in 2009 for Julie Berman’s Lulu Spencer. She also turned up to execute stunts on Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful for Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) and Passions for the roles of Gwen, Beth and Siren.

While we wait to see how Ava deals with the unknown surrounding her nemesis, join us as we look back on her dangerous life and lethal loves in our photo gallery below.

