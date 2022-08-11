Sydney Mikayla’s General Hospital Co-Stars Cheer Her Big Announcement
Trina’s former portrayer took to Instagram to break the news.
Sydney Mikayla will be back on TV soon; you just, uh, won’t be able to see her. She recently shared via an Instagram post that she had landed a role in an animated show that isn’t just any old animated show.
“Nickelodeon’s new series, Transformers EarthSpark, is here to rock your nostalgic socks off!” exclaimed the General Hospital alum. “Streaming this fall on Paramount+.
“So grateful,” she continued, “to play Robby in this incredible series, coming soon!” And in fact, if you check out the eye-popping trailer that Mikayla posted, it does look pretty good.
In response, Trina’s original portrayer was cheered on by her former Port Charles castmates. “I’m the biggest Transformers fan,” admitted Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer). “This is so cool. I’m excited to watch.
“Congrats,” he added, popping the cork on a champagne-bottle emoji.
On-screen mom Brook Kerr (Portia) said that she was “so excited,” too. And among the folks liking the post was Mikayla’s successor, Tabyana Ali, who’s been knocking it out of the park as Trina.
You’ll recall that after playing Trina since 2019, Mikayla departed this spring to focus on her studies at UCLA. At the time, she told Soap Opera Digest, “I have loved working on General Hospital, but I feel like this is the right time to dive in and enjoy my college experience to the fullest. The cast has become family and bringing the character of Trina to life has been one of the best experiences of my career thus far.”
