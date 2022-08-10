Credit: Sean Smith/JPI

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress has “paid very close attention…”

General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn made a very exciting announcement via her official Facebook page — she’s currently in the process of writing an autobiography. As fans know, the veteran actress’ career spans over 37 years in daytime with roles on various soaps. Grahn first turned up as Beverly Wilkes on One Life to Live in 1980 then went on to win an Emmy for her role as Julia Wainwright Capwell, which she played for eight years, on Santa Barbara before taking General Hospital and Port Charles by storm as Alexis beginning in 1996.

Grahn started out her post by explaining that she spent July “on a lake in Wisconsin” that “rebooted and recalibrated” her. “I’m different now in ways that I can’t quite explain,” Grahn stated then admitted that during the last few months prior, “I was hit with some life-altering realizations that truly forced me to reevaluate my future, my career, my purpose, my value, what I will accept and what I won’t in regards to that and why.”

Having “paid very close attention to the trajectory” of her life, which included “the wins and losses,” Grahn learned many lessons along the way. “I am ready to tell the whole truth about my 37 years on daytime television with gratitude, but with honesty.”

So far, she is “120 pages in” and fans will get an inside look into the industry from the prospective of an actress who has worked with various casts and crews throughout the years.

