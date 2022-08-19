General Hospital 101: Everything You Need to Know to Start (or *Get* Someone Started) Watching Today — Characters, Conflicts, Connections and More
If you are someone you know is in the market for a new soap to watch, might we suggest ABC’s singular sensation?
Chances are, when Days of Our Lives moves behind a Peacock paywall on Monday, Sept. 12, it’s going to lose some viewers. To subscribe to the streaming service is only $4.99/month, but let’s be real: Not every fan is going to fork over the five bucks.
So what are they to do? Take up a new soap is what we’d suggest. And General Hospital, still very much free, thank you very much, is in terrific shape. Check out its vitals!
There’s a Lot to Love
Not only does the ABC sudser feature Days of Our Lives vet Wally Kurth as Ned Quartermaine, the patriarch of a Port Charles family that’s every bit as rich and quarrelsome as the DiMeras or Kiriakises, it boasts couples galore (including star-crossed would be sweethearts Trina Robinson and Spencer Cassadine), intrigue aplenty (much of it stemming from the machinations of Victor Cassadine, played by Days of Our Lives’ former Shane Donovan, Charles Shaughnessy) and exceptionally complicated relationships (like the antagonistic one that’s sprung up between Willow Tait and Nina Reeves, who don’t yet know that they’re mother and daughter!).
Credit: NBC/Getty Images, ABC
Oh, and of course, General Hospital is also blessed with the presence of the one and only Laura Collins — yes, the Laura of Luke-and-Laura fame. The enduring heroine is brought to life by Genie Francis, once John Black’s amour, Diana Colville.
Credit: ABC, NBC/Getty Images
Getting Into It Is Easy as Pie
Now we know that if you or someone you know was considering tuning in to General Hospital for the first time (or the first time in a while), the prospect might seem daunting. It needn’t, though. True daytime fans will catch on to the action fast. And to help them do so, we’ve compiled a beginner’s guide to the show.
Check out the photo gallery below to find out who’s who in Port Charles, how they’re related and why they’re always giving one another side eye.
