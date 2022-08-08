Credit: Todd Wawrychuk/Walt Disney Television

The “impossible” is more like “I’m possible” for the actress.

After the explosive August 4 episode of General Hospital — in which Sasha struck back at Smoltz (or at least his car) — Sofia Mattsson took to Instagram to reflect on the wild experience.

“Always fun at work,” she said. “Who saw me smash a windshield this week?! During rehearsal, they told me there’s no way I’d be able to break through the glass and that we’d have to fake it broken in between takes… ”

Mattsson had quite a surprise in store for the show, however. “Well, I guess they forgot I have Viking ancestry in me,” she laughed.

More: Maurice Benard scammer busted big time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOFIA MATTSSON (@iamsofiamattsson)

Mind you, there’s nothing funny about Sasha’s storyline these days. Since the death of her and Brando’s baby boy, the model has turned once again to drugs — making her easy pickings for scumbags like Smoltz.

Now, in the wake of Sasha’s “car wreck,” attorney Martin is advising Brando that their best bet to keep her out of prison may be to assign her a guardian — which no way in hell is she going to like. As Brando quickly pointed out, she’s already accused him of trying to control her.

Can their relationship be saved? While you ponder that very question, check out the below photo gallery that reveals how all of the couples on General Hospital are faring. Who’s hooking up, who’s breaking down — all of it.