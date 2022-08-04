As General Hospital’s Rory Goes All In On an Uncertain Future With Trina, Michael Blake Kruse Celebrates the Love of His Real Life
There’s nothing like the love of a good woman.
Newcomer Michael Blake Kruse has quickly gained a daytime fanbase for his role as Rory on General Hospital. And just as things are heating up for his Port Charles character and the object of his affection, Trina, the ABC soap actor recently marked a very special anniversary in his real life.
On August 3, 2019, Kruse and his wife Cara tied the knot and to mark their third wedding anniversary, he posted a beautiful photo of the two of them dancing at their reception and expressed, “Three years deep with the love of my life,” as friends and fans rallied into the comments to send “Happy Anniversary” wishes.
Back in May, Kruse also sent Cara a shoutout for planning “the perfect birthday celebration” and posted 10 photos from the fun time with his family, including their little girl Harlow. Not only did he take “some hacks” at a Topgolf in El Segundo, they went to the Academy Museum in Los Angeles “for the second time” and spent the following day in Santa Barbara, which included a visit to the zoo, McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams and Los Agaves Mexican Restaurant then did some “mostly legal bike riding.”
And if you want to see more from the actor, he and his wife have a YouTube show called The Kruses, which he labels as “the show that absolutely nobody asked for.” Just look at how adorable little Harlow is!
Video: The Kruses/YouTube