General Hospital Toys With a Rematch That’d Be So Hot, Port Charles Would Be Reduced to Ashes
Sometimes a little scene can offer a big hint…
We hadn’t even considered the possibility that General Hospital might revisit Sonny and Ava’s love/hate relationship, not as anything more than co-parents and sparring partners. But then all the cards in the deck got reshuffled.
Suddenly, Ava is through with Nikolas. And although Sonny is committed to Nina, that relationship has… issues. And ironically, when Ava needed assurance that Trina would be exonerated, it was Sonny to whom she turned. That got us to thinking…
I was jumping with glee when Sonny asked, “What did you do Ava?” #GH @MauraWest @MauriceBenard These 2 are GOLD together. pic.twitter.com/8MkdO4PWqu
— The WSB 😎🌐🔍 (@The_WSB) August 4, 2022
Has General Hospital quietly set the stage for Sonny and Ava to become the new power couple in Port Charles? Once, it would’ve been unthinkable, considering the murderous rage that he felt toward her after she snuffed out his old flame, Connie. These days, though, Avery’s parents seem to rather enjoy their banter — and heaven knows we enjoy it!
Plus, if the show were to let passion flare between them again, the reverberations would be felt across the entire canvas. Gal pals Nina and Ava would overnight become rivals. Carly would sit back and savor the spectacle of the two women she despises the most going at one another. Nikolas and Sonny would find themselves at odds. The godfather’s children would have to adjust to yet another changing of the guard in his bedroom.
Credit: ABC
And as for us… we’d be in for a helluva show. We already know that Maurice Benard and Maura West can throw sparks opposite… well, pretty much anybody. If the powers that be combined his fire with her fire, the result would be… sheesh. What’s hotter than fire?
