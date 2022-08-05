General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’
Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy.
If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
Heck, the Emmy winner wouldn’t even talk to his co-star, who in desperation brought in castmate Kirsten Storms (Maxie) to try to mediate. It didn’t go well. Benard then cast Evan Hoder (Dex) in one of the dressing-room dance-party videos that once would have featured Coloma.
Heartbreaking, isn’t it? And hilarious. (Props to the guys for pulling any of this off with a straight face.)
In the latest “episode,” shared to Instagram on August 3, Benard is at least speaking with Coloma again, if only to scold him. “Whatever happens between both of us is between both of us,” Benard says. “You don’t bring in Kirsten Storms. Kirsten Storms doesn’t need to be involved in anything between us.
“And that’s where,” he adds, “I think you [crossed] the line.”
In response, Coloma can’t help but seem a little jealous that Hoder took his place on the dance floor in the dressing room. And Coloma wanted to make sure his pal knew that he couldn’t be so easily recast. Hoder has moves, sure, but “good luck trying to find somebody else who can do this,” says Coloma before strutting his stuff with enviable enthusiasm.
When will the co-stars remove the “end” from “friends”? That remains to be seen. In the meantime…
