“I’m tired of seeing her as a victim!”

Things might have gone so much better for the folks running General Hospital‘s official Twitter feed had they just left out one word. Instead, however, they not only used it, but put it in parenthesis as if to indicate they knew just how problematic it would be for many. The word?

“Respectfully.”

In sharing a scene from the August 2 episode, the show tweeted, “Finn (respectfully) disagrees with Elizabeth’s assessment of her state of mind.”

WATCH: Finn (respectfully) disagrees with Elizabeth’s assessment of her state of mind. #GH pic.twitter.com/JhcZApenaj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 3, 2022

You could almost hear someone in the distance shouting, “Unleash the hounds!” Because for some time now, many have felt as if Finn’s approach has been more akin to mansplaining than respecting. “Every time we see Elizabeth,” replied Susan, “we hear Finn say this, Finn did this, Finn feels this. Whose story is this?” She went on to say that Liz tends to lose her identity in storylines, which become more about the man she’s involved with than the longtime heroine. “[For] the love of God, stop giving Finn the center of Liz’s story!”

Every time we see Elizabeth, we hear Finn says this, Finn did this, Finn feels this. Whose story is this? Elizabeth or Finn? Why Elizabeth always loses her identity & stories to the men she’s been paired with. 4 the love of God stop giving Finn the center stage of Liz’s story. — Susan (@SamualSusan) August 3, 2022

Over and over, those responding to the original tweet took issue with the use of the word “respectfully.”

“Your use of the word respectfully indicates to me that you are aware of the pushback from the fans,” tweeted Bushwackerbob, who added that Finn’s “penchant to play hero has morphed into stalkerish territory by refusing to give her space.”

Your use of the word respectfully indicates to me that you are aware of the pushback from fans, that Finn’s penchant to play hero has morphed into stalkerish territory by refusing to give her space. Be the heroine in your own story ought to apply to Elizabeth as well as Trina. — Bushwackerbob (@Bushwackerbob1) August 3, 2022

Another tweeter, soapsudsy, put things a tad more bluntly: “(Respectfully), Finn can take a long walk off a short pier so Liz can be the center of her own story.”

Still others pointed out another problem that has plagued this story of late: the pacing. “I like Elizabeth a lot, but I’m tired of seeing her as a victim,” wrote Michele. “Especially when a [storyline] is teased and then she disappears for a month.”

Who cares about this pathetic SL. I like Elizabeth alot but Im tired of seeing her as a victim. Especially when a SL is teased and then she disappears for a month. — Michele J. (@SunnyOshun) August 3, 2022

Of course, others were quick to defend Finn, insisting that he was simply behaving the way someone concerned about a loved one might. “Finn has the patience of a saint,” insisted Debbie. “He’s trying so hard to be respectful, yet he sees Liz is in serious trouble.”

Finn has the patience of a saint. He’s trying so hard to be respectful, yet he sees Liz is in serious trouble. Love him! — Debbie Corte (@DebbieDoobee1) August 3, 2022

The vast majority, however, thought Finn was doing more harm than good. “If I was in a relationship and knew the person was in a fugue state or dissociating,” pointed out Subby63, “the last thing I’d do is proclaim my love to them or trust what they say to me about how they feel. I know Finn isn’t a psychiatrist, but he is a doctor and should know this is what’s happening!”

If I was in a relationship & knew the person was in a fugue state or dissociating the last thing I’d do is proclaim my love to them or trust what they say to me about how they feel. I know Finn isn’t a psychiatrist but he is a doctor & should know this is what’s happening. — Subby63 (@Subby1963) August 3, 2022

