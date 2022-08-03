General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments.
Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
In the first photo, Birdie, wearing black shades, glanced off to the side, as West announced, “My daughter is about to be an eighth-grader.” And in the second one, her girl smiled for the camera while throwing up a couple of peace signs, to which the ABC soap actress continued, “But she’s clearly too cool for school.”
Some of West’s past and present castmates, as well as other soap friends, jumped into the comments, including As the World Turns alum and Yellowstone star Jennifer Landon (Gwen; Teeter), who stated, “That’s Birdie!?! Time is terrifying.” Guiding Light’s Kim Zimmer (Reva) added, “OMG! I can’t believe that’s Bird! A young woman! Yikes, I’m old!” General Hospital’s Kathleen Gati (Obrecht) expressed, “Looks like her stunning mama,” while Wally Kurth (Ned) shared, “Love it.”
Birdie is not only “too cool for school,” she happens to share a June 16th birthday with one of West’s ABC soap castmates — James Patrick Stuart (Valentin)! A few years back, the actress posted a photo of the two of them together and gave a shoutout to “these very special humans!”
Talk about a soapy connection!
We wish Birdie the very best as she embarks on a new year of school and hope it’s an exciting chapter ahead!
