There are twists at every turn as Trina’s trial continues.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of August 1 – 5, more shocking events are coming as explosive confrontations go down. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

In a preview of what’s to come, Sonny advises Brando that sometimes when people are in a bad way they don’t want to ask for help. Meanwhile, Sasha is shown crying in private. Last week after Brando blew up at Sasha, she ran off claiming to need space, only to agree to meet up with the make-up artist who used to supply her with cocaine. Will Sasha once again slip? Or will she finally realize she needs help?

TJ and Willow exchange looks, and it appears TJ is finally going to tell Willow what he suspects may be causing her low white blood cell count. Will Willow finally tell Michael what has been going on with her?

As Trina’s trial continues, the announcer teases more twists are to come. In court, Nikolas has something he needs to tell Spencer. Will he confess that he slept with Esme and that Ava also knows? Or will Nikolas chicken out?

Back at Wyndemere, the showdown between Ava and Esme continues, as Ava orders the vixen to tell the truth about how she framed Trina or it’s the end of the line for her!

