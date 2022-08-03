Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor can’t get anything over on his fans.

Sometimes it’s just nice to feel “laid back” and General Hospital’s Chad Duell (Michael) recently showed off exactly how much he enjoyed it. Following a shoot with photographer Jim Warren, the ABC soap fave posted a photo on Instagram captioned, “Laiiid baaaack.”

Now, for some, the extra lettering might appear to stress the action of being “laid back,” as he sat in a chair dressed in a black suit with a white shirt and black tie, his legs propped up, ankles crossed, fingers intertwined across his middle with an oh-so serious look on his face.

However, Duell also stated in the post, which was accompanied by two brain and two money bag emojis, “Some will get it,” and added, “Yes, I hash-tagged cool.”

Castmate Maurice Benard (Sonny) apparently understood what his onscreen son had meant because he simply replied by posting a laughing emoji accompanied by one to give a big applaud.

More: Maura West’s photos leave castmates gobsmacked

Fans caught on to Duell as well with many posting the lyrics to Snoop Dogg’s 1993 hit “Gin and Juice.” Candace Welsh stated, “Nothing beats 90’s rap and hip hop,” as Kirstyn Berkey shared, “Very handsome as always. Yes. Snoop. With my mind on money and my money on mind.” Steve Holley chimed in, “I was in junior high when that song came out, Chad! You think you feel old? Bro…” but Sherry Matthews assured, “The older you get. You’re sexier every darn day!”

For those who aren’t fans of the Snoop song, part of the lyrics that relate to Duell’s post include, “Sippin’ on gin and juice, laid back,” as well as the ones that correlate with his emojis, “With my mind on my money and my money on my mind.”

So, now that we’ve all had a lesson in hip hop, we invite you to browse through our gallery below filled with lol-worthy outtakes and bloopers from other soap stars’ photo shoots, including one featuring Duell.