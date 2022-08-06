Credit: JC Olivera/JPI

Talent clearly runs in the family.

Lots of actors share with their Instagram followers photos of their children. But few and far between are the ones that share — or even could share — photos like the ones that Cynthia Watros did earlier this week.

In picture after picture, Emma Gilliland, one of the actress’ twins with her former husband, is seen embodying a rainbow… looking like the ghoul next door… putting her spin on Tim Burton’s The Corpse Bride. To put it mildly, the shots are eye-popping!

“My beautiful daughter loves being a make-up artist,” says the General Hospital leading lady, “and she is amazing. This is just a few of her creations.”

“Amazing” may even be an understatement. The 21-year-old has the kinda skills that the kids would call “mad.” But even Emma might have a tough time painting a happy face on Mom’s on-screen romance.

A Bumpy Road Ahead

Nina got the guy. Sonny and Carly are over. Done. Finito. Yet the path ahead is anything but clear for the lovers who fell for one another while he was chilling in Nixon Falls as an amnesiac named Mike. “Carly’s long shadow will always hang over us,” Nina recently noted. The question is, can she handle that?

Sonny is keenly aware that his ex will be a part of his life for the rest of his life. That’s a given, considering that they have children together. Nina, on the other hand, is just starting to realize what it will be like to be with a guy who can never completely sever his ties to his old flame. It’s difficult… complicated… frustrating… anxiety-inducing. So much so that she could decide that she can’t hack it. While we wait to see what happens…

