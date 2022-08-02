Credit: ABC

A little kindness goes a long way.

There’s no two ways about it: General Hospital‘s Trina has been through the ringer. Pining for the boy of her dreams as he’s with someone who’s a conniving nightmare. Framed by Esme and suffering through what has got to be the world’s longest sex tape trial — it can not be easy!

More: Wes Ramsey’s photo of Laura Wright takes a turn

On top of it all, Tabyana Ali had to jump into the fire mid-story and hit the ground running when she took over for Trina. She has consistently knocked it out of the park, and it looks like, if nothing else, she may finally be able to give Trina some happiness with Spencer soon!

But this is still showbusiness, and the world of daytime, and along with all the good, she’s also had to face down the haters. Fortunately, with a legion of loyal fans, she doesn’t have to face them down alone — but that doesn’t mean she ever wants anyone to stoop to the level of rudeness that she, unfortunately, has to face.

“I love my fans so much,” Ali exclaimed on Twitter. “Each and every single one of you are so amazing! But I ask if you see any rude comments toward me/Trina and you feel like replying, do it with kindness. With all that is going on in the world, we need more kindness…”

She then followed it up with a second tweet (because sometimes, you’ve just got more to say than Twitter allows), writing, “You can’t kill fire with more fire. I know it can be frustrating or annoying, even upsetting but like Ms. Michelle Obama said, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ Love y’all.”

I love my fans so much!!! Each and every single one of you are so amazing! But I ask if you see any rude comments toward me/Trina and you feel like replying, do it with kindness. With all that is going on in the world, we need more kindness…Pt.1 — Tabyana Ali🌺🌙 (@iamaliford) July 29, 2022

How many of us would be able to say the same, or ask people to do the same? It just feels so much better to fire back at trolls with everything we’ve got! But not for Ali. She thinks we can do better, and she wants us to do better. That is character and strength.

And she’s not wrong. There’s enough hate out there, we don’t need to fuel it by adding our own — no matter how good it feels in the moment to hit anger with more anger!

Relive daytime’s 25 greatest rivalries of all-time in our photo gallery that just goes to show Trina and Esme are following in some mighty big footsteps.