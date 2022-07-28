Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

Fans rally around the former ABC soap actress.

Our hearts go out to General Hospital alum Paulina Bugembe (ex-Valerie) and her family following the tragic loss of her 37-year-old brother Christopher. The former ABC soap star posted a photo with her younger brother on Instagram and shared the devastating news of his death.

“I hate the coward who took you from us,” Bugembe stated. “You were loved so, so, so, so very much, Christopher. Rest in Peace my baby brother. I will see you again.”

Fans quickly rallied around the actress by sending their love and support in response to her post.

“Many of you have asked how you can help our family and Chris’ children during this time,” Bugembe stated. “We have set up a GoFundMe for Christopher for anyone who would like to contribute.” The link can be found in the actress’ bio.

FOX6 reported that on Friday, July 22, at 12:25 am, an unknown assailant opened fire on two men, one having been Christopher, near Fond du Lac Avenue and Congress Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Police urge anyone who may have information surrounding the shootings to call the department at 414-935-7360 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 414-224-TIPS.

More: Real-life soap couple seeks fans’ opinion

Again, Soaps.com sends Bugembe, her family and Christopher’s children our deepest condolences.

In the wake of this tragedy, please leave your condolences for the actress as well in the comment section and take a moment to remember others lost this year by looking through the gallery below featuring various soap stars that will be remembered for the mark they left on the industry.