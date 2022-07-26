General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud Shares an Enviable ‘Humble Internet Brag’ About the Boyfriend Who Really Goes the Extra Mile for Her
This Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress is “so lucky.”
Britt may be unlucky in love these days in Port Charles but her portrayer is doing just fine in that department. General Hospital’s Kelly Thiebaud recently posted “a humble internet brag” about the special someone in her life — her boyfriend.
“So far today, he walked to the pharmacy to get me tampons and a hot water bottle,” she revealed yesterday morning on what sounded like one of those “a bit under the weather” sort of days. Not only did her guy make sure she had all the necessities, he also “came back with chips and a Nutella donut” to make her happy.
Wow, what a lucky girl! But wait, that’s not all… “Now, he’s making me breakfast,” she continued and explained that this is nothing new and that he “acts like this on a daily. I’m so lucky.”
just a humble internet brag about my boyfriend.😍so far today, he walked 2 the pharmacy 2 get me tampons and a hot water bottle. also came back with chips and a Nutella donut 2 make me happy. now,he's making me breakfast. and he does acts like these on a daily. im so lucky. 💕
— kelly thiebaud (@kellythiebaud) July 25, 2022
The actress who portrays her onscreen mom Obrecht, Kathleen Gati, chimed in, “Tell him he makes mommy #2 very happy!”
Tell him he makes Mommy #2 very happy!
Lots of❤️❤️ https://t.co/ZOQV1Mzsin
— Kathleen Gati (@gatitweets) July 25, 2022
There is no shortage of things for Thiebaud to be happy about these days… Just last month she took home a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress and expressed, “I’m so happy. Seriously. Thank you to everyone that voted for me!”
After her big night, Thiebaud posted a photo from bed, along with the golden statuette, and shared, “It wasn’t a dream,” then went on to thank everyone who made her win possible and admitted, “I did not win this award on my own.”
