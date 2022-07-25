After General Hospital’s Spencer Breaks Trina’s Heart Anew, a ‘Very Unexpected Twist’ Could Change Everything

Check out the latest additions to the 2022 collection of General Hospital cast portraits in the photo gallery below.

Our guess? Esme, desperate to learn the identity of her biological mother from Spencer (who she doesn’t know has no idea!), will get up there and reluctantly try to get Trina off the hook without landing herself on it. A neat trick, for sure, but if anybody can do it, Esme can.

Perhaps Spencer’s plan will work, too, because right as Trina is about to take the stand, Diane calls a surprise witness to take her place. “There is a very unexpected twist,” says Ali, adding, “It’s big.”

Of course, what Trina doesn’t know is that while all of this is going on, Spencer is secretly working to blackmail Esme into doing the right thing and vindicating the defendant. For months, he’s gone through the motions of being in a relationship with the schemer in hopes of ultimately lowering the boom on her and riding to the rescue of the young woman that he actually loves.

On the plus side, Spencer doesn’t vouch for Esme’s whereabouts at the time that the crime was committed. So there is at least a little bit of room for Trina to remain optimistic, especially with Diane pleading her case.

That could all change this week, however. As Trina’s trial continues, Spencer takes the stand, Soap Opera Digest reports. He knows very well that she is innocent — they were together in the cemetery when the video went public. Alas, rather than land himself in hot water, he fails to provide her with that alibi. “You can feel her hurt and frustration,” Tabyana Ali tells the magazine.

To put it mildly, things aren’t going so well for General Hospital heroine Trina. She’s standing trial for releasing a video of best friend Josslyn’s first time with boyfriend Cameron — and, needless to say, is not guilty. She’s pining for Spencer, who she thinks is still boo’d up with conniving Esme. And, although she’s got a lot of people in her corner, she still can’t but feel cornered.

Diane has a surprise in store for her client.

1 / 107 <p>… plays Sonny Corinthos, the dimpled don who can impregnate a woman by doing no more than flash a smoldering gaze like… Ack! Like <em>this</em> one! Look away before it’s too late! Look away!</p>

2 / 107 <p>… cranking up the heat on Sonny’s smoldering gaze.</p>

3 / 107 <p>… is Carly, Sonny’s mercurial moll, who can go from “till death do us part” to “if looks could kill” faster than you can read this caption. And that’s even if you’re a <em>mega</em> fast reader.</p>

4 / 107 <p>… doing Carly’s best “Who, <em>me</em>?” expression.</p>

5 / 107 <p>… brings to life Dante Falconeri, the PCPD detective who is… Oh, awkward. He’s the firstborn of the city’s most notorious mobster. Let’s focus on Mom instead, shall we? Next picture…</p>

6 / 107 <p>… portrays Olivia Quartermaine, the Bensonhurst babe who married so far up, she now lives in <span style="text-decoration: line-through">her Richie Rich husband Ned’s</span> Monica’s mansion.</p>

7 / 107 <p>… is money, as the kids would say, as Ned Quartermaine, the heir apparent to grandfather Edward’s fortune — <em>and</em> his testiness. Good luck with that, buddy!</p>

8 / 107 <p>… builds a bridge to Brook Lynn Quartermaine, the feistiest firebrand this side of her mama, the much-missed Lois Cerullo.</p>

9 / 107 <p>… walks mile after mile in the shoes of Michael Corinthos, the corporate-minded offspring of Carly and <span style="text-decoration: line-through">A.J. Quartermaine</span> Sonny. Never mind that scratch-out; those in the family or its “business” know better than to discuss it.</p>

10 / 107 <p>… is Michael’s girlfriend Willow, a sweet-hearted schoolteacher who learns every day that in a town like Port Charles, it’s easy to get it wrong when you’re trying to do right.</p>

11 / 107 <p>… plays Harmony Miller, Willow’s mother and no longer a cult member, thank you very much. On the contrary, thank <em>you</em>, Harmony!</p>

12 / 107 <p>… rocks as Carly’s chip off the ol’ block, Josslyn Jacks, a Ms. Popularity with enough fire in her to reduce to cinders anyone crazy enough to hurt her nearest and dearest. While maintaining a 4.0 GPA, we might add.</p>

13 / 107 <p>… here demonstrates the <em>Home Alone</em> OMG expression that the audience so often wears as they watch Nina Reeves make one questionable choice after another.</p>

14 / 107 <p>… is the real-life alter ego of Alexis Davis, a former attorney and occasional hot mess who knows the law inside and out. As in, she hasn’t just represented criminals, she’s served time herself.</p>

15 / 107 <p>… plays Alexis’ oldest daughter, Sam McCall, P.I., mother and all-around action figure. She’s kinda like a Nancy Drew with a better right hook and edgier wardrobe.</p>

16 / 107 <p>… brings <span style="text-decoration: line-through">back</span> to life Drew Cain, the “late” Jason Morgan’s “late” brother. Until an accident and some serious plastic surgery rearranged Drew’s face, he shared not only his twin’s taste in love interests but his handsome mug, too.</p>

17 / 107 <p>… reminding us that Drew’s always looking for stubble. Er, <em>trouble</em>.</p>

18 / 107 <p>… <em>has</em> to have seen it all in her years as Monica Quartermaine. The actress is the soap’s longest-serving cast member.</p>

19 / 107 <p>… is Elizabeth Webber, the nurse you most want to administer your shots, if only because she can distract you with tales from her bat-[bleep]-crazy life. Pro tip: Ask her about the time she married a serial killer whose homicidal tendencies were contained in a brain tumor.</p>

20 / 107 <p>… makes it a point — see what we did there? — to enliven any scene as Cameron Webber, the teenage dream who’s life has been, not to put too fine a point on it, a nightmare.</p>

21 / 107 <p>… scrubs in as Dr. Hamilton Finn — Finn to his friends. Also Finn to pretty much everyone else. No one wants to compete with the musical to be called Hamilton anymore.</p>

22 / 107 <p>… threatens us daily with cuteness overload as Violet Barnes, Finn’s daughter with… Say, where <em>is</em> Hayden, anyway? By the time you read this, we may already be finding out.</p>

23 / 107 <p>… plays Molly Lansing, the future RBG who longs to follow in mom Alexis’ footsteps. Minus the whole going-to-prison part, though. She could do without that.</p>

24 / 107 <p>… is Molly’s significant other, TJ Ashford, possessor of what is arguably the winningest smile in Port Charles. Possibly even all of New York; we haven’t checked — yet.</p>

25 / 107 <p>… nabbed two Daytime Emmys for her portrayal of Curtis’ scene-stealing Aunt Stella Henry. She tells it like it is whether you’re remotely prepared to hear it like it is!</p>

26 / 107 <p>… slays as Curtis Ashford, not only the coolest cat this side of the freezer section of the grocery but the club owner whose presence is what makes his bar more than a spot, a hot spot.</p>

27 / 107 <p>… makes the rounds as Portia Robinson, a doctor whose romantic entanglements are likely to get her diagnosed with “acute twitterpation.”</p>

28 / 107 <p>… flashing a Portia smile so bright, you’d swear the doc had just come from the radiology department.</p>

29 / 107 <p>… holds the “honor role” of Trina Robinson, the kinda kid you’d be proud to call your own — and in a town as prone to abductions as Port Charles is, might be tempted to!</p>

30 / 107 <p>… plays Shawn Butler, the ex-con who, like Alexis, is rebuilding a life for himself on the outside. Step No. 1: Score some of that chili at Kelly’s. What? Like you wouldn’t?</p>

31 / 107 <p>… has run through almost all of the ABCs as Robert Scorpio, going from the WSB to the D.A.’s office while remaining every step of the way an MVP.</p>

32 / 107 <p>… illuminates Port Charles’ dark prince, Nikolas Cassadine, heir to not just a fortune but enough blood-spattered family baggage to keep him on Kevin Collins’ couch for life. </p>

33 / 107 <p>… is Nikolas’ better half, Ava Jerome, an art dealer and sometime mafiosa whose warm smile belies the fact that she’s been known to put the “fatal” in “femme fatale.”</p>

34 / 107 <p>… reminding us with a single image that we’re close, so close to Happy Hour and Ava’s favorite beverage, a martini as cold as her glare.</p>

35 / 107 <p>… hides behind Victor Cassadine’s cheerful demeanor enough schemes to teach a master class in chicanery. The character is, in short, a classic Cassadine.</p>

36 / 107 <p>… plays Nikolas’ son Spencer, a teenager every bit as troubled and brooding as Dad was at that age. Maybe a nice girl could set him down the straight and nar… Oh dear. His introductory boo is anything <em>but</em> nice.</p>

37 / 107 <p>… giving us a hint of what Spencer’s picture would look like on the cover of <em>Tiger Beat.</em></p>

38 / 107 <p>… is scheme weaver Esme Prince, a conniver that you can just tell has at all times a thought bubble over her head that reads, “Muahaha! I’m fooling them all!”</p>

39 / 107 <p>… with a thought bubble above Esme’s head that reads, if you really squint, “Crap! I didn’t fool Soaps.com for a second!”</p>

40 / 107 <p>… gives heart to Valentin, once described as the most fearsome of all the Cassadines… by characters that we assume were very, very frightened of handsome, charming fellows.</p>

41 / 107 <p>… is Port Charles’ Jane Bond, Anna Devane, the born butt-kicker you can always rely on to be the voice of reason. Unless it was during that unfortunate period where she thought that Peter August was her son. Then, er, not so much.</p>

42 / 107 <p>… plays Sasha Gilmore, who, since arriving in Port Charles, has stared down so many disasters, it’s a wonder she hasn’t started walking around with her eyes shut!</p>

43 / 107 <p>… is Brando Corbin, the distant relation of Sonny’s who fits in with the Corinthoses like an offer you can’t refuse. Plus, who <em>wouldn’t</em> want that face in their family portraits?</p>

44 / 107 <p>… taking to Brando’s heart ZZ Top’s words of wisdom: “Nothin’ drives the girls crazy like a sharp-dressed man.”</p>

45 / 107 <p>… is Gladys, not only Brando’s mom and a hoot and a half but our pick for the Best Tough Broad of 2021. No, really — <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/daytime-soap-operas-best-worst-2021-couples-scenes-photos/" target="_blank">there’s an award for that</a>, and she won it, hands down. If she hadn’t, knowing Gladys, she would’ve bribed the judges.</p>

46 / 107 <p>… keeps the batteries recharged in the Energiser Bunny of villains, Peter August, a second-generation antagonist who proves the old adage about only the good dying young.</p>

47 / 107 <p>… is always in vogue as fashionista Maxie Jones, who hopes to break her pattern of getting mixed up with one jerk (Peter) after another (Levi Dunkleman) after another (Logan Hayes). Where’s her next Nathan West, for Peter’s sake?!?</p>

48 / 107 <p>… plays <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Todd Manning</span> <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Franco Baldwin</span> Austin Gatlin Holt, the doctor son of Edward’s bastard heir, Jimmy Lee. Or at least this week he is. The show changes the Emmy winner’s characters almost as often as we refill our chip bowl.</p>

49 / 107 <p>… this time serving Austin sunny side up.</p>

50 / 107 <p>… portrays PCPD detective Harrison Chase, given the thankless task of being a genuine good guy in a town that’s overrun with not-so-good ones for whom we still root.</p>

51 / 107 <p>… lends his gravitas to Cyrus Renault, the most formidable mobster to hit Port Charles since Frank Smith. Oh, and he also happens to be Laura Collins’ brother, whether she likes it or not… which she most definitely does not. </p>

52 / 107 <p>… plays doctor as Britt Westbourne, a reformed scheme queen whose twinkling eyes still say, “I can hatch a plot with the best of ’em — try me.” Sorry, our insurance doesn’t cover plot-hatching.</p>

53 / 107 <p>… is Terry Randolph, a dedicated doctor who’s overdue to prescribe herself a love life. Also of note: She’s daytime’s one and only transgender character.</p>

54 / 107 <p>… is Epiphany Johnson, the R.N. you most want to show up at your hospital-room doorway if what you really need is a kick in the pants.</p>

55 / 107 <p>… is enjoying the Get Out of Jail Finally card that was given to Brad-Not-Bradley Cooper only days before he had to decide what color after orange would be the new black.</p>

56 / 107 <p>… is the beloved vet who plays Bobbie Spencer, the unlucky-in-love nurse who’s never been able to come up with a cure for heartache.</p>

57 / 107 <p>… started 2022 back on contract as Felicia Scorpio, the enduring heroine whose 1980s adventures with ex-husband Frisco Jones made her a daytime legend.</p>

58 / 107 <p>… in an outfit that leaves no doubt about the color that Felicia intends to paint the town.</p>