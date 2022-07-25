Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

“It’s helped me more than you’ll ever know.”

It’s been almost two months since General Hospital’s Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) and his former wife Kristina Wagner (Felicia) received the news that no parent ever wants to hear, that their son Harrison had passed away, and now the soap alum has reached out to his fans with a heartfelt message of appreciation.

While standing in an airport, waiting to board a plane to Vancouver, Canada, Wagner stated, “Thank you all so much for the love and kindness that you’ve sent… how much it’s meant to me.”

He also wanted fans to know, “I’m getting ready to head up to Vancouver to start season 10 of When Calls the Heart… beyond excited and grateful for that,” and alerted that he’ll be sending behind the scenes footage with the hopes that “it’ll make you laugh.”

Again, he expressed thanks for all of the support his followers have shown him and promised to be in touch.

Following the devastating tragedy, the family established the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund through New Life House Recovery Community, an organization that helps young men in recovery, and shared on the website, “We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it.”

It’s likely every single one of us knows someone or a family who’s had to suffer the hells of addiction and without judgement and a little caring we can all help those who have faced and continue to fight this horrible demon that has plagued so many.

Join us as we continue to send the Wagners our love and support and if you know anyone who is in need of help, please visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline.

