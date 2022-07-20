‘Sprina’ at Last! The General Hospital Twist That All But Guarantees That Their Relationship Is About to Set Sail — and Launch a New Pairing That *Nobody* Wants
Unless we miss our mark, there’s heartbreak in Rory’s future.
Well-played, General Hospital. Very well-played. When the soap had Spencer tap into his conniving Cassadine side and lie to Esme that the DNA test that he’d run revealed the identity of her birth mother, he not only set the stage for his scheming girlfriend to clear Trina’s name, he basically cleared the last obstacle standing between him and the young woman that he really loves.
It was a brilliant move on Spencer’s part. The DNA test results that he has in his possession do not give so much as a clue about who Esme’s biomom is. But Esme doesn’t know that. In order to get a peek at the name on the paperwork, she’ll have to take the stand and somehow make it plain that no way, no how was Trina involved in her revenge porn plot against Josslyn and Cameron.
If it gets Esme herself arrested, so much the better, right?
Credit: ABC screenshot
At Long Last Love
Assuming that Esme is able to talk Trina out of trouble, there will be nothing left to keep her and Spencer apart. Trina’s legal woes will be as over as Spencer’s relationship with Esme. And let’s be real, that “romance” has been kaput for ages!
So viewers will finally get “Sprina”… which leaves Rory as the odd man out. Crushed, he could find himself vulnerable to the wiles of… ack! No! Esme!
Credit: ABC screenshot
An Unexpected Consequence
Think about it. Esme has already “noticed” Rory. Seeing him stretched out at the Metro Court pool, she even quipped that she’d have him arrested for arson, because he was looking “muy caliente.” Soon, especially if she accidentally incriminates herself, she may find herself in dire need of a “friend” within the PCPD.
Rory, under ordinary circumstances, would be too smart to give Esme so much as the time of day. But people — even bright ones — do dumb, dumb things when they’re hurting. And after he loses Trina to Spencer, Rory is going to be living in a world of hurt.
Before we update our photo-filled General Hospital relationship scorecard below, take a look at where all of the romances on the show stand.
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Finished. Done. Forever. Er, for now. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> We’ll give you a hint — it rhymes with “Trina,” and he’s devoted to her.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Apart. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> She doesn’t know that he’s only with “girlfriend” Esme to bust her for framing Trina.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The former con has been known to bend the rules in a way that the cop only does for his mobster father.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> At the behest of Daddy Dearest Ryan, Esme got into Nikolas’ head — <em>and</em> pants!</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married… with problems. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The tragic death of their baby left the model unable to just say no to drugs.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Madly in love. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> He despises Nina, aka the woman that neither of them yet know is her biological mom.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Actually, that should be “divorced,” because the state of that paperwork is a big question mark.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Faking it. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> He doesn’t love her. She doesn’t want to love him. What <em>couldn’t</em> possibly go wrong?</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Happily hitched. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It’s hard to keep a relationship stable in a town as quake-prone as Port Charles!</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> As dead as he is. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His untimely demise brought their new beginning to an abrupt end. For the moment.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together… ish. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> She’s keeping him at arm’s length instead of by her side as she tries getting her head on straight. </p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> TBD. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> None… yet. He dropped into her life — literally — just when she was feeling her loneliest.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Dating up a storm. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The don’s family hates “the other woman” as much as he loves her. Maybe more.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> The picture of a happy marriage. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> If our horrible hunch is correct, <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/631099/general-hospital-felicia-mother-ryan-daughter-esme/" target="_blank">she has a demon spawn out there</a>.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Boo’d up.<strong> Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Post-sex scandal, she doesn’t know that her bae is in on Spencer’s secret plan to expose Esme.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together at last. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> She rightly wonders whether she can trust the charming Cassadine conniver.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> RIP. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> It’s pretty hard to get a relationship going when half of the couple is pushing up daisies.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Married. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> None. Whether dealing with ELQ concerns or Leo’s autism, the Qs fight their battles together these days.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Hot and heavy. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> He may not be <em>quite</em> as divorced from Jordan as he and his girlfriend believe.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Flirting to the nth. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Though opposites attract, they don’t necessarily have the easiest time seeing eye to eye.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Sparring partners. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The trick for them will be realizing that the sparks flying aren’t just animosity.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Secret lovers.<strong> Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Only one thing could make him regret their hookup more — his wife finding out.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Kaput. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> For them to try, try again, she’d have to get over his whopper of a lie about Sasha being her daughter.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Flirtmates.<strong> Their biggest obstacle:</strong> As sweet as the rookie cop is, the objection of his affections <em>really</em> wants Spencer.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Divorced. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Brad’s lie about Wiley’s parentage was the kinda deal-breaker that his husband didn’t want to renegotiate.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Deader than dead. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Even before his latest death, she’d stuck a fork in their dangerous relationship.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Apart… though not by choice. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Just as the Falconeris appeared to be on the verge of reuniting, she slipped into a coma and he, into Sam’s arms.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Life partners. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> The future power couple suffers from a condition known as lack-of-storyline-itis.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Throwing sparks. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Curtis’ long-lost dad comes with more baggage than would ever fit in an overhead compartment!</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Friends. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> She’s reluctant to try to replace the late Jason with his equally muscle-bound twin brother.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Hanging out. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Her expression in this photo suggests that Spencer might have just walked in. Doesn’t bode well for dear Rory.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Over before they began. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> His sister Amy’s conniving moved him right out of town — and her boss’ life.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Wholly enamored of one another. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Obstacle? What obstacle? They’re perfect for each other.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Finito. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> After she fell for fake husband Michael for real, Chase moved on — and <em>toward</em> Brook Lynn.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Together. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Being a mostly <em>reformed</em> schemer, Lucy doesn’t love that Valentin’s money lines Martin’s wallet.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> Dating. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Some of us kinda-sorta prefer the vibe between him and a certain other Port Charles resident.</p>
<p><strong>Current status:</strong> General Hospital colleagues. <strong>Their biggest obstacle:</strong> Despite their chemistry, they’ve foolishly stuck one another in the friend zone.</p>
