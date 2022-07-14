Credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Sometimes it pays to look through new eyes at the place you call home.

As the last of Robert Adamson’s General Hospital episodes was airing, Michael’s regular portrayer, Chad Duell, tried out a new role on July 13: Via a photo-filled Instagram post, he shared that he “was a tourist today.”

To that end, the actor took a hike and beheld the famous Hollywood sign. On-screen dad Maurice Benard (Sonny) appeared to be nonplussed by the turn of events, commenting simply, “OK.” Evan Hofer (Dex) pointed out to Benard that Duell was “lookin’ [flexed bicep emoji], though.”

Indeed, he was. Though he’d had to be temporarily replaced at General Hospital owing to COVID-related reasons, it didn’t seem to have affected the amount of time that he spent pumping iron.

When another follower cracked, “Here for the candid [muscle] shots; next time I expect less shirt,” Duell replied, “I got you.”

In other comments, fans explained to one another that Adamson had taped a few episodes while Duell was out, but they hadn’t aired sequentially, which was why the switcheroo took place more than once.

For his part, the Emmy winner gave his fill-in a big thumbs-up, saying that “Robert did great.” Under difficult circumstances, too. The soap vet, formerly Noah on The Young and the Restless, stepped in right as the hearing to determine whether Nina would be allowed to play any role in Wiley’s life was reaching its climax. Later, he was playing Michael when he and Willow revealed to Carly that they were expecting a baby.

“Thanks,” Adamson told Duell via Instagram, “for literally letting me walk a week in your shoes. Huge shoes, brother. I was exhausted.

“Had no idea what the hell I was talking about,” he added, “but we got the job done.”

