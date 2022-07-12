General Hospital Alum Steve Burton Files for Divorce
The actor and his wife had been married for 23 years.
Steve Burton has filed for divorce from his wife Sheree, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason, TMZ reported on July 11.
Back in May, the General Hospital Emmy winner took to Instagram, saying, “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her fourth child.
“The child is not mine,” he added. “We are still coparenting our three beautiful kids.”
Documents obtained by TMZ list March 1 as the date that the couple separated and indicate that Burton is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their minor children, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 8. (Daughter Makena is 18.)
Burton played preppy-turned-hitman Jason Morgan on General Hospital from 1991-2012, then jumped ship and joined The Young and the Restless as Nikki Newman and Paul Williams’ surprise son, Dylan McAvoy, in 2013.
The soap-hopper returned to General Hospital in 2017, reclaiming his role from Billy Miller (who was then turned into his twin brother, Drew Cain, now played by Cameron Mathison). When he refused to comply with the soap’s vaccine mandate, he was let go and Jason, killed off once again. This week, he made his comeback to Days of Our Lives, where he’d briefly played Harris Michaels in 1988, to put a new spin on that character on its Peacock spinoff, Beyond Salem. (Find out what you’ve missed so far by checking out our photo-filled recap.)
