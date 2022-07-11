General Hospital Preview: Trina’s Trial Begins With a Change in Her Defense — and [Spoiler] Vows That Esme’s Going to Regret Her Actions

FinallyTrina’s trial begins! Carly vows that Esme will regret the day she ever messed with their kids. Plus, there’s been a change of defense and now Diane has taken over Trina’s case. With Diane in charge, Esme’s bound to feel the heat on the stand!

The announcer teases, as sparks fly, someone is bound to get burned. The screen flashes from what appears to be an upset Drew staring at frustrated Carly, and a sorrowfully Nina looking on as Sonny bows his head in front of her. We’re pretty sure this has to do with Carly’s half of the Metro Court!

Last week, Victor ordered Valentin to put a drug in Laura’s drink. While he initially did, Valentin couldn’t go through with it and pretended to clumsily knock the drink out of her hand. This week, Valentin demands Victor tell him what in the hell is going on. Will Victor finally explain his ultimate plan?

As the fireworks get underway, several couples, or hope-to-be couples, gather to watch. Maxie and Austin lie on a blanket in the park to watch the fireworks, while Dante and Sam cuddle in bed and watch them through the windows. Rory and Trina share a picnic in the park under the stars and explosions and come close to kissing.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of July 11 – 15, the fireworks aren’t the only thing exploding around town this week. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

1 / 77 <p>At the 2022 Daytime Emmys, <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Mishael Morgan (Amanda) became the first Black nominee to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.</p>

2 / 77 <p>If <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> had to kill off fiery Li, at least Naomi Matsura’s character got one hell of a send-off, going up in flames — literally! — while being pursued by Finn’s <em>other</em> mother, lunatic about town Sheila.</p>

3 / 77 <p>For months after Brooke’s New Year’s Eve tumble off the wagon, the <em>Bold & Beautiful </em>heroine asked on a daily basis, “Why did I drink?” If we chugged each time she posed the question, we’d have been dead of alcohol poisoning by St. Patrick’s Day. </p>

4 / 77 <p>Hands down, it goes to <em>Days of Our Lives</em> for its over-reliance on easy-access masks that can transform anyone into… well, anyone. Heck, if one of our rivals got their hands on one, this whole entry might have been added by an editor from one of our competitors!</p>

5 / 77 <p><em>General Hospital</em> could push Austin/Maxie all it wanted, but every time he shares a scene with Britt, we become more firmly entrenched on Team #Braustin. #Austitt? Whatever you called ’em, we’re all in.</p>

6 / 77 <p>Which is odd, because <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Chelsea has Chloe. Yet she continued to pitch fits over the fact that Adam — a man who so clearly didn’t love her, she tried to frame him for poisoning Rey — had no interest in so much as having a drink with her. Um, maybe if you served it more gently, ma’am?</p>

7 / 77 <p>It was with mixed emotions that we tuned in to the February episode of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> in which Krista Allen’s Taylor was finally able to ditch the wig that she, we, <em>everybody</em> had had such a good time laughing over. On one hand, we’d miss the chuckles. On the other, c’mon! Au naturel was gorgeous.</p>

8 / 77 <p>We know, we know — there’s nothing that<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ Gwen can do to make you hate her less than you already do. (And honestly, we get it; bad intro, powers that be!) But we still found ourselves cheering her on with surprise boo Xander — even as we knew Sarah’s return would eventually derail the pair.</p>

9 / 77 <p>The year wasn’t even two weeks old when <em>General Hospital</em> had “conniving bitch” Nina talk to the hand — <em>Carly’s</em> hand, as you can see. And needless to say, Nina did not like what the hand had to say.</p>

10 / 77 <p>Why didn’t <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> have Deputy Chief Baker monitoring infamous psycho Sheila at all times? Do L.A. cops really think that this particularly rabid leopard has changed her spots?</p>

11 / 77 <p>After <em>Young & Restless</em> gave Michael a Very Special Episode to celebrate Christian Jules LeBlanc’s anniversary with the show, we feared that he wasn’t so much being put out to pasture as he was already there. So imagine our surprise — <em>and</em> excitement — when Victor decided to put the sneaky bastard’s unique skills to better use.</p>

12 / 77 <p>Soon after <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> cast Cassandra Creech as Paris’ mom, we learned that Grace was both a doctor and single. Yet instead of trying to find a guy for herself, the newbie nonsensically became obsessed with preventing her daughter from hooking up with — gasp — a wealthy, handsome, successful guy like Carter. </p>

13 / 77 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ possession storyline may have put viewers through hell, but could anyone argue that Johnny didn’t make a sin-sational host for Satan? Didn’t think so.</p>

14 / 77 <p><em>Yellowstone</em> ended Season 4 with a bang, alright — with Beth forcing Jamie to kill biodad Garrett. But after the thrill ride that was Season 3’s finale, it seemed like more of an “Oh, OK” than an “OMG!” climax.</p>

15 / 77 <p>The January dustup in which <em>General Hospital</em> had Ava go ballistic at Carly for letting Avery sleep at “grandma” Bobbie’s after Luke’s memorial was (a) a sharp insight into the accidental conflicts that can arise in blended families, (b) all too familiar to any of us who fly off the handle before we hear the whole story and (c) hilarious, thanks to Brook Lynn’s background interjections. More real, human drama — with comedy — thank you.</p>

16 / 77 <p>Rather than invest in a private office, <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Sharon insisted on treating Crimson Lights patrons to analysis along with their croissants and lattes. “No, not <em>you</em>,” she might as well have told everyone in line after Abby. “As if! Only series regulars need apply!”</p>

17 / 77 <p>Loved <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Johnny as the devil, yes, but didn’t at <em>all</em> like the rape-y way that the demon forced kisses on Gabi with the ultimate goal of bedding her. Also, wouldn’t a supernatural force <em>that</em> omnipotent have a grander plan than having sex with a random hottie?</p>

18 / 77 <p>When Jesse Spencer decided to leave his role as the popular Matt Casey on <em>Chicago Fire</em> to concentrate on family, fans shed enough tears to douse a four-alarm blaze. Despite the huge blow of losing the leading man, happily, Casey has continued his relationship with Sylvie long-distance, which bodes well for a potential return… </p>

19 / 77 <p>That would be the one in which <em>General Hospital</em> refused to release viewers from the endless — and endlessly loathed — Peter storyline. We never imagined we would start another year complaining about that one, and yet… there we were. And when the plot <em>finally</em> came to a close, it delivered the…</p>

20 / 77 <p>Rather than use the fact that 99 percent of Port Charles wanted Peter dead, the show passed on playing a murder mystery in order to have Felicia whack him upside the head and leave him to perish in a bed of <span style="text-decoration: line-through">packing peanuts</span> snow. Zzz.</p>

21 / 77 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> had Billy hatch a cockamamie plot to stick it to Adam and Victor, then had him not bother to follow through. Perhaps the powers that be realized just how cockamamie it was and didn’t want to read any more critiques of the storyline? And if you think <em>that</em> was anticlimactic, wait…</p>

22 / 77 <p>The reason <em>Young & Restless</em>’ Billy wanted to get back at Adam and Victor in the first place was because they upended his cush job at Chance Comm. But since everyone in Genoa City is rich, powerful and related, he wound up immediately being hired anew to work with the same person (girlfriend Lily) in the same office. So yeah, <em>totally</em> sensible and relatable impetus for revenge, guys. Nailed it.</p>

23 / 77 <p>Answer: Because <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> is written based on plot necessity, not history or logic. Question: Why did Brooke make such a big deal of keeping secret from Ridge her drunken kiss with Deacon? This is the same Ridge who basically laughed it off when she mistook daughter Hope’s masked boyfriend for him and schtupped the young buck against a wall at a party.</p>

24 / 77 <p>When Jack began receiving mysterious texts, we joined <em>Young & Restless </em>fans in trying to guess from whom they were being sent. We came up with some pretty far-out ideas… but never once suspected Diane would rise from her (premature) grave to stir things up again! </p>

25 / 77 <p>We have problems with <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ decision to have Craig realize late in life that he’s gay — but they have nothing to do with the realization itself. (We don’t like that the show took away the fantasy that the plus-sized gal could be the hot guy’s turn-on.) That was bold, modern storytelling that many a family could tell you rang true to life.</p>

26 / 77 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/621806/chad-duell-discusses-breakup-with-courtney-hope-general-hospital-young-restless/" target="_blank">In a late-January <em>State of Mind</em></a>, <em>General Hospital</em> leading man Chad Duell (Michael) broke his silence on the subject of his breakup with longtime significant other Courtney Hope (Sally, <em>Young & Restless</em>) in such a way that he let fans know that they were OK — and that he wouldn’t be divulging any details.</p>

27 / 77 <p>Often, we found ourselves asking, “Is Bill still on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>?” ’Cause we went a <em>long</em> time without hearing the Stallion whinny. Lotsa “Paris is amazing” and “Grandma kissed Santa? Oh, kids say the darnedest things!” but <em>not</em> a whole lot of the Valentino who’s always been money in the bank.</p>

28 / 77 <p>Before <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> was renewed for another season — at <em>least</em> another season — we were beside ourselves over Ellen Pompeo’s desire to end the primetime soap because <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/618252/greys-anatomys-season-18-spoilers-ellen-pompeo-pushing-end-series/" target="_blank">she couldn’t imagine what future plotlines would be</a>. Erm, <em>you</em> don’t have to write ’em, Ellen!</p>

29 / 77 <p>Hmm. You’ve just recovered your memory and come back from the dead, only to blow up your marriage by revealing that you still have feelings for your “new” self’s girlfriend… Sure, <em>General Hospital</em>, that would be a time when Sonny would say, “Ya know what? Who <em>needs</em> lithium? It’s the broccoli of drugs, and I’m not having any.”</p>

30 / 77 <p>Remember the way that <em>Young & Restless</em> fans refused to let anything or anyone upset the apple cart that was Lily and Cane? Yeah, that’s now pretty much happening with Tessa and Mariah, a couple so untouchable, they’re all but forbidden to have dramatic story. It’ll be interesting to see what the writers do now that the pair are happily wed!</p>

31 / 77 <p>After <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> won the 2021 “award” for <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/daytime-soap-operas-best-worst-2021-couples-scenes-photos/vinny-confess-bb-cbs-2/" target="_blank">Most Unintentionally Hilarious Fight</a>, we were delighted to see the show come out swinging in 2022 with a Ridge/Deacon smackdown that was so intense, we had to put a Band-Aid and icepack on our TV when it was over.</p>

32 / 77 <p>No gold medal for <em>Days of Our Lives</em>, which seemed to be so caught off guard by the two weeks of pre-emptions that accompanied the winter Olympics that it didn’t leave us with any real “Ack! But I <em>need</em> to know what happens next!” cliffhangers.</p>

33 / 77 <p>Continuing its new tradition of turning away from drama as often as possible, <em>Young & Restless</em> set up an Abby vs. Devon fight over Dominic… and then resolved the matter amicably with no courtroom histrionics whatsoever. Where’s the fun in that?</p>

34 / 77 <p>Even though it’s as plain as the smile on Link’s handsome face, <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em> doc Jo never thought in all the years that they’d been friends that they’d make a sweet couple? Seriously? As you can see, all she had to do was have someone Google it, and boom! Their pairing would have been obvious to her. (Hey, at least she finally got there!)</p>

35 / 77 <p>Nice as it was that <em>General Hospital</em> brought Felicia home and invested her in the search for Louise, wouldn’t the time to have done so been… er, <em>last</em> year, before the trail went so cold, it might as well have led to the frozen-food aisle.</p>

36 / 77 <p><em>Young & Restless</em> recast Noah with the appealing Rory Gibson, only to turn the legacy character into a sad sack obsessing over an ex who was never all that into him in the first place. Why?</p>

37 / 77 <p>Every post from <em>General Hospital</em>/<em>Days of Our Lives</em> alum Tyler Christopher seemed to say the same thing between the lines: I’m back, I’m well, I’m ready… Who wants me? </p>

38 / 77 <p>Holy [bleep], if <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> ever let Taylor be <em>half</em> as hilarious as portrayer Krista Allen is on Twitter, Ridge would have gone running back to her ages ago. “You’re so self-aware and funny and cool, I don’t even <em>notice</em> the wig anymore!” Speaking of hairpieces…</p>

39 / 77 <p>We are 100-percent behind our characters getting older right along with us. It makes us feel less like the world is Benjamin Buttoning! But explain to us why, exactly, when <em>Days of Our Lives</em> brought back Patrika Darbo as Nancy, it outfitted her with a wig straight out of the Mrs. Claus collection?</p>

40 / 77 <p>We’ll bare our… um… souls and just come out and say it: <em>General Hospital</em> has gold on its hands in the pairing of Chase and Brook Lynn — 24k gold. Or even 25k, if that’s a thing. Now if the show would just stop making excuses and get those crazy kids together for real! </p>

41 / 77 <p>Richard Burgi felt terrible about it. But after accidentally violating <em>Young & Restless</em>’ COVID policy, he was pink-slipped and replaced by <em>Guiding Light</em> vet Robert Newman (Josh) as Victoria’s hubby, Ashland.</p>

42 / 77 <p><em>Days of Our Lives</em> brilliantly brought the past into the present by having poor, addled Sarah come to believe that she was, in reality, Stefano’s long-dead daughter, Renee. Great, bonkers use of history to make us go, “WTH?!?”</p>

43 / 77 <p>After Stella put her engagement to Kelly in doubt after going radio silent on him while on tour with Girls on Fire, this duo has since proven they are meant to be. <em>Chicago Fire</em> fans were delighted when Severide came through with the ring he promised Kidd and told her he was “the luckiest man in Chicago” as he slid it onto her finger. It was a truly magical moment under the stars as they heated the chilly air with a hot, passionate kiss to seal the deal. </p>

44 / 77 <p>We actually felt kinda bad for <em>Young & Restless </em>newcomer Kelsey Wang when her Allie was stuck wandering around Keemo’s empty house talking to her dead dad. Thankfully, she soon had a new talk-to in <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Taylor</span> Diane.</p>

45 / 77 <p>We still don’t buy that <em>General Hospital</em> really killed off Anthony Geary’s infamous Luke, but nonetheless, the character’s memorial was spot on. From the “party” crashers to the meaningful throwbacks, it was a feat of mourning glory.</p>

46 / 77 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> oughta listen to Darin Brooks. He was really onto something when he floated the notion of <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/the-bold-and-the-beautiful/news/623299/bold-beautiful-darin-brooks-wyatt-breaking-up-with-flo-hope/" target="_blank">Wyatt gravitating back toward Hope</a>. The twist would not only get his character out of storyline Siberia, it would give Annika Noelle’s something to do besides obsess over her parents.</p>

47 / 77 <p><a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/days-of-our-lives/news/622908/days-of-our-lives-paulina-preview-sends-wrong-message-about-abuse/" target="_blank"><em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ winter tease</a> that played Paulina’s reaction to her abuser for laughs — and then suggested that she needed relationship advice — wasn’t just wrong, it was all <em>kinds</em> of wrong.</p>

48 / 77 <p>It took us a minute to realize just how sly and charming <em>Grey’s Anatomy</em>’s Kai is. But once it clicked in our heads, we started falling for E.R. Fightmaster’s character as quickly as Amelia.</p>

49 / 77 <p><em>General Hospital</em> really went there. As upset as fans were about the Carly/Sonny/Nina love triangle, the show still let the don and his “other woman” cross the line — and, in spectacularly sudsy fashion, just in time for his wife to catch them!</p>

50 / 77 <p>You <em>bet</em> we’ll have the “Salad.” <em>Young & Restless</em> made us wait so long for Sally and Adam to happen that we were starting to worry that they never would. But, knock wood, so far they’ve proven to be a breath of fresh air.</p>

51 / 77 <p>One day, <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> would have us believe that Paris just wants to settle down like Steffy and Finn. The next, it wants us to buy that she’s savoring being single and ready to mingle. Two weeks later, she was 100 percent into the idea of marrying Carter. Whiplash, much? </p>

52 / 77 <p>We’ll give <em>Days of Our Lives</em> credit for trying something different with Duke. But we’d have given the show even <em>more</em> credit if it had realized that the talking toy was a misfire and “stuffed” the contrivance sooner.</p>

53 / 77 <p>It’s gotta be Louise/Bailey on <em>General Hospital</em>, right? Could <em>you</em> tell that face no?</p>

54 / 77 <p><em>Young & Restless</em>’ Tessa and Mariah gave the CBS soap its first-ever same-sex wedding — a milestone that we can’t help but think would have been reached years ago, were the late, great William J. Bell still alive.</p>

55 / 77 <p>Nothing against portrayer Robert Gossett, but Marshall has been wandering around <em>General Hospital </em>since late last year, and we still don’t know the big secret he’s keeping under his hat… and truth be told, we just don’t care. #SorryNotSorry</p>