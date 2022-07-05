General Hospital Preview: Valentin Makes a Chilling Threat Against Victor
Many in Port Charles are having difficulty holding it together this week.
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of July 4 – 8, Sasha is poised to go over the edge on live TV. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
Valentin warns Victor, “I will cut your throat!” Clearly, something has happened since they last secretly met in Valentin’s Metro Court room to discuss plans Anna couldn’t be privy to. So who, or what is Victor threatening to get such a reaction out of his son?
During a visit from Kevin at Spring Ridge, and while doing a puzzle, Liz loses control and flings the puzzle pieces at the doctor. Is she frustrated, or has she made a breakthrough?
Joss, with Trina by her side and Esme watching, once again pushes Spencer into the Metro Court pool. Meanwhile, Carly sits at the side of the pool and begins to sob, as the reality that she’s going to lose her half of the hotel is likely sinking in.
At the Quartermaine house, Olivia tells Ned, “It’s all falling apart.” While she could be speaking about her business and Carly’s troubles, she could just as likely be talking about ELQ and the family.
Laura asks Anna if everything is okay, and the spy simply looks at her and says nothing. Have new developments occurred in their dealings with Victor and the case of Luke’s death?
Finally, after popping pills, Sasha hits the Home & Heart channel, and Brando watches in horror as one of the hosts asks about the baby.
Read our General Hospital spoilers to learn why Alexis is calling out Gregory.
Click the photo gallery below to view our mid-year best and worst of soaps in 2022.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook