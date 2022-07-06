Meet the Real-Life Love With Whom General Hospital and Days of Our Lives’ Wally Kurth Has Enjoyed ’19 Happy Years of Codependence’
On the couple’s anniversary, the soap vet cheered his “trophy wife.”
Wally Kurth may have said it best when he said simply “Wow!” on July 4. That was the day that he spent “celebrating 19 years of co-dependence” with Debra Yuhasz, whom he playfully called his “trophy wife.” And making it to 19 years, and happily, is indeed an impressive feat.
Any of us who have ever been in a relationship can tell you that it can be hella tricky to keep one afloat. Every day is a new challenge, a new obstacle, and it can take some doing to remember that you’re a team that’s pulling together.
Clearly, Kurth and his missus, who have one son, Brogan George, 18, have mastered that task. The actor, who plays Ned on General Hospital and Justin on Days of Our Lives, calls marrying his better half “one of the best things I ever did.”
The soap vet was previously wed twice, once to Bold & Beautiful leading lady Rena Sofer (Quinn), who played Lois to his “Eddie Maine” on General Hospital in the 1990s and with whom he has a daughter, Rosabel Rosalind, 26. He also has a daughter, Meghann Sidney, 37, from a previous relationship.
