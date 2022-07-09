Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

A former ABC soap actor created some fireworks of his own over the previous holiday weekend.

Soaps.com sends General Hospital alum Ronnie Marmo (ex-Lt. Ronald “Ronnie” Dimestico) and his new bride congratulations! Marmo married actress Janelle Gaeta, who shared a series of Instagram stories over the Fourth of July weekend from their wedding. The stories detailed various photos leading up to the event, as well as a video of their first kiss as husband and wife, plus the happy couple dancing the night away.

Back in January Gaeta posted a couple of pics to announce that Marmo had proposed. “My best friend asked me to hang out with him forever!” she shared while showing off a gorgeous diamond engagement ring. “Loving you has been a helluva ride… Ronnie, this heart of mine is all yours and it’s so full … I said yes!”

Then in May Marmo shared a sweet photo of his lady love while giving his beautiful woman “the LA experience.”

And prior to that, he sent Gaeta a Happy Birthday shoutout in the form of a collage filled with some of their memories and expressed, “Thank God you were born Janelle Gaeta.”

However, it was this past April that Marmo first introduced Gaeta to someone very close to him — his BFF — and documented the time shared through a series of photos. “What a magical night with my BFF. Finally, introducing Janelle Gaeta to Anthony Gilardi and Christina Venuti,” he stated then recalled how they “broke bread… laughed… cried” and “told stories all night long.”

Again, we send the couple our very best and wish them both a lifetime of happiness together!

Before you head out, take a look through our gallery below filled with other past and present General Hospital stars with their real-life partners.