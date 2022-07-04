Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

It’s up, up and away for the real-life sweethearts.

Love itself can be enough to put one’s head in the clouds. But Laura Wright and Wes Ramsey went a step further over the weekend. On a visit to Ramsey’s family in Colorado, the real-life couple enjoyed what the Emmy winner called “an incredible morning spent in the sky.”

Literally. As you’ll see in the video below, they went hot-air ballooning!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)

Even after coming back down to earth, Wright was still flying high. “What an incredible experience!” she cheered, thanking the ballooning company “for a spectacular ride and for a perfect landing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)

The former General Hospital castmates — as you well know, she’s Carly, and he was Peter — met back in the early 2000s when they were both working on the much-missed Guiding Light. He had an insta-crush on Wright, but she was married then and expecting her second child with her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Wright (@welcometolaurasworld)

Not until 2017 did Wright, by then single, and Ramsey reconnect. He asked her out, and the rest is history. Speaking of their history, you can trace the steps of their relationship, from friends and colleagues to the most significant of others, in the below photo gallery.