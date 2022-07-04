General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma Draw Back the Curtain on Behind-the-Scenes Shenanigans
The actors never know who could be watching them at the ABC studios.
General Hospital’s Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) loves messing with his castmate Maurice Benard (Sonny). Like a scene straight out of an 80s music video, the actor posted some behind-the-scenes footage at the ABC studios, which left one fan, Diana Delicata, saying, “Love this. You guys are way too funny! You make me laugh out loud a lot.”
With Coloma standing outside of Benard’s dressing room, he slowly opened the door a few inches, “like a ninja,” and peered in at Benard, who was sitting in a chair and seemly occupied with some reading material. Suddenly, Benard appeared annoyed… He then shook his head and rolled his eyes.
Now, it’s not clear if he reacted by whatever he was reading, maybe a script with an upcoming scene where Sonny might have to don a Speedo at the Metro Court pool, or if Benard heard Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me” playing from outside his door — or if he spotted Coloma and was simply not in the mood for his shenanigans at that moment.
More: See Katelyn MacMullen’s glamtastic photo dump
If you thought that was hilarious, check out another video where Benard caught Coloma following him down the hallway then walked into his dressing room, leaving Coloma running after him.
And on another occasion, Coloma knocked on Benard’s dressing room door then walked in and asked, “Yo dude, it is a good time?” When Benard replied, “Yeah,” Coloma shut the door… then the Bobby Hebb song “Sunny” began to play. When Benard looked up from his cell, Coloma began to put on a show, clearly doing his best not to laugh throughout the dance, until Benard stated, “Alright, that’s good,” to which he replied, “Alright man, thanks,” then left.
A fan — another Diana — commented, “OMG Maurice’s face, priceless. Great dance moves.”
More: Carolyn Hennesy’s new look, you’ll do a double-take
We just love watching these two pass the time in between filming and can’t wait to see how Coloma plans to get under Benard’s skin next — all in fun, of course.
Before you head out to enjoy the holiday, take a look at our gallery below filled with photos of some of soaps’ best and worst moments — so far — this year… you’ll even find a couple involving Sonny.