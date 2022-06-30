Credit: Jill Johnson/JPI

You can take the star outta the soap, but you can’t take the soap outta the star.

Seven years after Anthony Geary retired from General Hospital and acting, he’s back in front of the camera in the latest episode of This Show Sucks: Truth + Consequences, the soap spoof created by photographer Jim Warren that’s as wacky as it is star-studded.

In Geary’s episode, the series’ ninth, Truth + Consequences’ producer flies to Europe in hopes of enticing back to the drama its former leading man, Trent Silver — played, of course, by the eight-time Daytime Emmy winner. “The decision,” the show’s official logline reads, “could be the difference between T+C remaining on the air — or joining the other daytime soap operas that were unceremoniously being booted from the airwaves.”

Since its debut, This Show Sucks has attracted a roster of actors that’s like a Who’s Who of daytime greats, among them Kin Shriner (Scotty, General Hospital), Kim Zimmer (Reva, Guiding Light), Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless) and Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, General Hospital). Episode No. 9 even includes a cameo by Anders Hove, aka General Hospital supervillain Cesar Faison.

Though Geary is best known for playing Luke Spencer, General Hospital wasn’t actually his only soap. From 1971-72, he played David Lockhart on Bright Promise. A year later, he passed through The Young and the Restless as rapist George Curtis. His other credits include appearances on everything from Starsky & Hutch to All in the Family.

Check out Geary’s episode of Truth + Consequences above, then revisit his exploits as Luke in the photo gallery below.

