General Hospital’s Finola Hughes Stuns the Internet — and Castmates — With Photos of Her Drop-Dead-Gorgeous Son: ‘What… Is… Happening?’
This ABC soap actress is one proud mama.
It’s not often that we get to see photos of General Hospital’s Finola Hughes (Anna) and her kids but the ABC soap fave recently treated her followers with a peek at her oldest son Dylan Young — and these photos made her a very proud mama.
Hughes shared the professional shots of Dylan, first modeling tan slacks and a blazer while standing on the railroad tracks and staring off into the distance, followed by a second pic of Dylan facing the camera, front and center, looking handsome as ever in a dark ensemble.
“Proud of this boy,” Hughes expressed of her son with husband Russell Young.
Her castmates rushed the comments to show their support as well, including Cameron Mathison (Drew), who recalled, “Wow! I remember when he was a newborn back during All My Children days.” Kimberly McCullough, who appears in Port Charles from time to time as Hughes’ onscreen daughter Robin, simply asked, “What. Is. Happening?”
But the compliments didn’t stop there… Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) remarked, “Such a handsome, dude,” while All My Children vet Kelly Ripa (Hayley) stated, “Wow. Just wow.” Even Hughes’ former co-star Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke) left a “fantastic” under the drop-dead-gorgeous photos.
In another post from the beginning of the year, Hughes shared a throwback shot from 2017 of Dylan with his brother Cash and sister Sadie and stated, “Just yesterday.”
