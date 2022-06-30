Credit: ABC (3)

Go ahead and “stair” if you must.

On June 28, General Hospital leading lady Nancy Lee Grahn dropped on Instagram a video that answered an age-old question: When we don’t find the Davis girls in Port Charles, erm, where are they, exactly?

“When you don’t find us in Port Charles,” the Daytime Emmy winner captioned her video, “you can find us here.”

Where was here? And who was there? The former, it turned out, was a stairwell (we’re guessing outside of the ABC soap’s studio). The latter was Alexis’ portrayer as well as her on-screen fam — Kelly Monaco (Sam), Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina) and Haley Pullos (Molly).

And the occasion? What was that? A chance to turn the ’tude up to 11 to the tune of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Girls in the Hood.” In other words, an offer too tempting to be refused! (Seriously, how often does an opportunity like that come along; carpe diem, peeps!)

How’s the result of the castmates’ efforts? Let’s just say that the clip is so spirited, saucy and fun, it’s a wonder that the quartet didn’t ever appear on Lip Sync Battle. Although if you get the vapors from strong language, you might not want to click here to take a peek at the video.

And while you're here, reveling in Alexis and her daughters in all their badass magnificence